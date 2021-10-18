West, Lorena ascend in Texas Football rankings

Two local teams moved up in this week's Texas Football statewide high school football rankings, despite very different Friday nights.

The undefeated West Trojans (8-0, 4-0) muscled out a 14-10 win over feisty rival Whitney with a fourth-quarter touchdown, moving up one spot to No. 6 in the process.

Meanwhile, eight different Lorena Leopards (5-2, 3-0) scored touchdowns in a 63-0 district win over McGregor, rising from 10th to eighth in the rankings, passing No. 9 Tatum. Both teams also moved up due to a loss by previous No. 5 Yoakum, which exited the poll.

Several other local teams maintained their positions in the polls this week.

The area's only ranked 4A team, China Spring (7-0, 2-0), remained in the No. 5 spot after a complete 41-10 win over Gatesville.