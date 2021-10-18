West, Lorena ascend in Texas Football rankings

Two local teams moved up in this week's Texas Football statewide high school football rankings, despite very different Friday nights.
The undefeated West Trojans (8-0, 4-0) muscled out a 14-10 win over feisty rival Whitney with a fourth-quarter touchdown, moving up one spot to No. 6 in the process.
Meanwhile, eight different Lorena Leopards (5-2, 3-0) scored touchdowns in a 63-0 district win over McGregor, rising from 10th to eighth in the rankings, passing No. 9 Tatum. Both teams also moved up due to a loss by previous No. 5 Yoakum, which exited the poll.
Several other local teams maintained their positions in the polls this week.
The area's only ranked 4A team, China Spring (7-0, 2-0), remained in the No. 5 spot after a complete 41-10 win over Gatesville.
No. 4 Crawford (7-0, 3-0) made short work of Rio Vista, 41-6, and top-ranked Mart (7-0, 2-0) boasted a bevy of big plays in a 52-6 win over Bremond.
In six-man, No. 3 Jonesboro (8-0, 1-0) thrashed Evant, 70-8, and No. 4 Abbott had an open week before beginning district play on Friday.
No. 1 Live Oak (8-0, 4-0), ranked atop the private six-man table, had its toughest test of the season with an 84-80 road win over Plano Coram Deo, its only non-mercy rule win of the season. The Falcons have topped 80 points four times so far this year.
Texas Football rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Buda Hays, 77-0 1
2 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 49-3 2
3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) Idle 3
4 Duncanville (5-1) W: Waxahachie, 52-3 5
5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 42-21 6
6 Rockwall-Heath (6-1) Idle 7
7 Spring Westfield (7-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 70-0 8
8 Galena Park North Shore (7-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 45-18 9
9 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Del Valle, 52-17 10
10 Allen (6-1) W: Denton Guyer, 38-31 11
11 Denton Guyer (7-1) L: Allen, 38-31 4
12 Spring (6-1) W: Aldine Davis, 39-3 12
13 SA Northside Brennan (7-0) W: SA Northside O’Connor, 54-7 13
14 Rockwall (6-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-21 14
15 Arlington Martin (6-2) W: Arlington Bowie, 68-14 15
16 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 56-7 16
17 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 21-0 17
18 Midland Legacy (5-1) W: Odessa, 65-0 18
19 Cypress Park (7-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 35-13 19
20 Lewisville (7-0) W: Plano, 44-15 20
21 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-7 21
22 Smithson Valley (7-0) W: SA South San Antonio, 41-6 23
23 The Woodlands (5-2) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 48-24 24
24 Houston King (6-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-21 22
25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1) W: Richmond George Ranch, 44-14 25
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (6-1) Idle 1
2 College Station (7-0) W: Cleveland, 76-0 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (6-1) W: McKinney North, 59-24 3
4 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 46-14 4
5 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: CC Carroll, 66-24 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 35-34 6
7 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 33-3 8
8 Longview (6-2) W: Sherman, 56-14 7
9 Katy Paetow (7-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 74-0 9
10 Fort Bend Hightower (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 61-0 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Aledo (7-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 35-21 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-7 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (7-0) W: Lake Dallas, 55-7 3
4 Ennis (7-0) W: Crandall, 66-21 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 20-12 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1) W: Seagoville, 62-14 6
7 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Longview Pine Tree, 38-0 7
8 Frisco (7-0) W: Denison, 28-14 9
9 Montgomery (7-0) W: A&M Consolidated, 35-28 NR
10 SA Alamo Heights (7-0) W: Castroville Medina Valley, 47-7 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (7-0) W: Fredericksburg, 40-14 1
2 Stephenville (7-0) W: Alvarado, 56-0 2
3 El Campo (6-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 69-47 3
4 Melissa (5-2) W: Anna, 51-19 4
5 Argyle (6-1) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 5
6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 41-20 6
7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 64-0 7
8 Kaufman (7-0) Idle 8
9 WF Hirschi (5-2) W: Springtown, 40-30 9
10 CC Calallen (6-1) W: CC Miller, 55-33 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Carthage (6-0) W: Jasper, 28-0 1
2 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 26-13 2
3 Celina (6-1) W: Krum, 70-7 3
4 West Orange-Stark (6-1) W: Orangefield, 27-7 4
5 China Spring (7-0) W: Gatesville, 41-0 5
6 Bellville (7-0) W: Sealy, 42-7 6
7 Van (7-0) W: Mexia, 62-6 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) Idle 8
9 Cuero (6-1) W: Giddings, 35-7 9
10 Sinton (6-1) W: Raymondville, 48-0 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-0) W: Wall, 37-20 1
2 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 70-20 2
3 Hallettsville (6-1) W: Boling, 48-6 3
4 Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1) W: Palacios, 58-14 4
5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 6
6 West (8-0) W: Whitney, 14-10 7
7 Grandview (7-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 56-0 8
8 Lorena (5-2) W: McGregor, 63-0 10
9 Tatum (6-1) W: Atlanta, 30-20 9
10 Columbus (5-2) W: Yoakum, 35-28 NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Franklin (8-0) W: Florence, 73-6 1
2 Gunter (7-0) Idle 2
3 Childress (7-0) W: Friona, 40-35 3
4 Holliday (7-0) W: Callisburg, 26-6 4
5 New London West Rusk (7-0) W: Winona, 62-0 5
6 Abernathy (7-0) W: Idalou, 33-10 9
7 Newton (6-1) W: Warren, 61-6 6
8 Waskom (6-1) W: Queen City, 77-14 7
9 Canadian (6-1) W: Dimmitt, 62-6 8
10 Lubbock Roosevelt (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 58-0 NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Refugio (7-0) Idle 1
2 Shiner (7-0) W: Flatonia, 42-0 2
3 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 61-5 3
4 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 41-6 4
5 Cisco (6-1) W: De Leon, 69-0 5
6 Hawley (7-0) W: Stamford, 42-0 6
7 New Deal (6-1) W: Post, 35-6 7
8 Mason (6-1) W: Harper, 49-7 8
9 Beckville (8-0) W: Linden-Kildare, 63-12 9
10 Forsan (7-0) W: Anson, 50-27 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Mart (7-0) W: Bremond, 52-6 1
2 Muenster (8-0) W: Windthorst, 16-8 3
3 Windthorst (6-1) L: Muenster, 16-8 2
4 Albany (7-0) W: Hico, 57-0 4
5 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 56-0 5
6 Stratford (6-1) W: Sunray, 64-7 6
7 Falls City (6-1) W: Louise, 42-0 7
8 Eldorado (6-0) W: Rocksprings, 53-6 8
9 Tenaha (6-2) W: Mount Enterprise, 31-0 9
10 Gruver (7-0) W: Booker, 51-12 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 58-0 1
2 Sterling City (7-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 62-8 2
3 Jonesboro (8-0) W: Evant, 70-8 3
4 Abbott (7-0) Idle 4
5 Water Valley (8-0) W: Veribest, 67-0 5
6 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 66-8 6
7 Springlake-Earth (5-1) W: Lorenzo, forfeit 7
8 Garden City (6-2) W: Marfa, 58-0 8
9 Ira (6-1) W: Rotan, 52-38 9
10 Hermleigh (8-0) W: Roby, 47-0 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (8-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 66-0 1
2 Strawn (8-0) W: Three Way, 54-7 2
3 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Cherokee, 92-70 3
4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 52-6 4
5 Follett (7-0) Idle 5
6 Anton (7-0) W: Cotton Center, 51-6 6
7 Jayton (7-0) Idle 7
8 Throckmorton (8-0) W: Paint Creek, 57-0 8
9 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 9
10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) Idle 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 38-14 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 49-13 2
3 Houston Second Baptist (6-1) W: The Woodlands Christian, 34-23 3
4 FW Nolan (5-2) W: FW All Saints, 29-7 4
5 Episcopal School of Dallas (8-0) W: Houston Christian, 50-7 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Live Oak Classical (8-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 84-80 1
2 Marble Falls Faith (6-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 4
3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (6-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 56-8 2
4 Austin Veritas (6-1) L: Marble Falls Faith, 52-6 3
5 Texas School for the Deaf (5-1) W: Laredo St. Augustine, 62-12 5