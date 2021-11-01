West, Lorena shoot into to top 5 of high school football rankings

The Trojans and Leopards just keep winning, and keep on rising in the rankings.

After West's statement 28-20 win over No. 7 Grandview on Friday night and Lorena's 56-0 pasting of Caldwell, both teams rose two spots and three spots, respectively. West (9-0) is now ranked No. 4 in Class 3A Division I while Lorena (7-2) is ranked No. 5. That's thanks to losses by previous No. 3 Hallettsville and previous No. 5 Vanderbilt Industrial. Grandview fell to 10th with its loss.

Both teams have clinched district championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Elsewhere in the area, La Vega, China Spring, Crawford and Mart all romped to easy victories to maintain their poll positions. The Pirates (6-3) rank No. 9 after re-entering the poll last week, China Spring (9-0) is No. 5, Crawford (9-0) stays at No. 4 and Mart (9-0) remains ranked No. 1, as it has all season. In six-man, Jonesboro (10-0) and Abbott (9-0) continue to hold the 2 and 3 slots in the state.

With a 46-0 win over Rockwall Heritage last week, Live Oak Classical (10-0) has remained No. 1 in the private school six-man rankings from post to post this season.

No local teams are ranked in Class 6A or 5A.