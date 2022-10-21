West makes big statement with win over No. 3 Grandview, 38-21

GRANDVIEW — The unranked West Trojans traveled up Interstate 35 as the underdogs, at least in the state rankings, to face No. 3 Grandview in a District 7-3A Division I showdown.

West drove home with a statement victory in tow.

Junior Easton Paxton scored on an 86-yard reception and a 100-yard pick-six, just two of the key plays on both sides as West stomped the Zebras, 38-21, at Zebra Stadium.

The Trojans' performance could shuffle the Texas Football Class 3A Division I rankings when they come out next week. But West will still have the same spot within its own locker room.

“We know we’re No. 1,” Paxton said. “We’ve got some dogs over here. We don’t think we can get beat.”

The Trojans (7-1, 6-0 in district) led 28-7 at halftime, but Grandview (6-2, 5-1) started the third quarter with a drive deep into West territory.

Zebras starting quarterback Ryder Hayes was shaken up after being sacked on a second-and-goal play. Grandview later earned a first down on an unsportsmanlike penalty against West.

But on third-and-four from the 7, Zebras backup QB Haitham Al-Madani threw to his left into traffic at the goal line. Paxton jumped the route and had nothing but green turf in front of him. He covered 100 yards with a little extra flair and scored a Trojans touchdown that put them in front 35-7 with 6:27 left in the third quarter.

That turned out to be West’s only touchdown of the second half. It didn’t matter, though. Grandview produced two TDs and recovered an onside kick, but the Trojans defense held back the Zebras.

“Our defense plays with so much energy and they play so hard,” West coach David Woodard said. “They make some dynamic plays and when they do our team feeds off that.”

West built a 28-7 halftime lead with a series of big plays on offense and grittiness on defense.

The Trojan defensive front batted down a pass by Grandview QB Hayes on fourth-and-goal from the West 1 midway through the first quarter. With that, the Trojans had dug in their heels and kept the Zebras from scoring on three consecutive plays from point-blank range.

“I think the biggest key was the goal-line stop to start the game,” Woodard said. “I think it set the tone that the kids knew that we could play.”

The West offense carved out some hard yards to get away from the goal line. Then, on second-and-eight from the 14, Trojans QB Zane Meinen hit Paxton in stride on a post route. Paxton cranked it up to sprinter speed and cleared 86 yards to the end zone and the initial 7-0 lead.

Grandview came back quickly as Hayes took eight plays to tie the score. He completed four of four passes for 53 yards and got the Zebras to the doorstep. Grandview running back Casey Cannon finished the 82-yard march with a five-yard touchdown run.

But West had an even quicker answer. Zeke Acevedo took the ensuing kickoff to the house and put the Trojans back in front, 14-7.

“We were able to score on defense, score on special teams, we knew it was going to take a total effort,” Woodard said.

The Trojans deployed alternative QB Gus Crain to catch Grandview napping late in the second quarter. On his first throw of the night, Crain threw a dart to TJ McCutcheon, who was all alone in the Zebra secondary. McCutcheon cruised in for a 44-yard touchdown.

McCutcheon lined up as the wildcat QB for West’s fourth touchdown of the first half. On second-and-goal from the Zebra 2 and 24 seconds left in the second quarter, McCutcheon took the snap and followed a surge by the Trojan offensive line into the end zone.

West’s defense stood up to the prolific Grandview offense on several occasions in the first and second quarters. On one series in particular, Trojan safety Jacob Boggs threw Zebras for three-yard losses on back-to-back plays. Boggs’ big plays thwarted that Grandview possession and gave West the momentum for the final six minutes before intermission.