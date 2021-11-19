West mauls Mineola, keeps clicking along to third round

FORNEY — West’s historic, unbeaten football season rolled on Friday night with an impressive 37-7 win over Mineola, as the Trojans kept their season perfect at 12-0 and set themselves up with a regional 3A playoff matchup against Malakoff next week.
“It’s always special when you can play on Thanksgiving week and that’s what we have a chance to do,” said West head coach David Woodard. “That was a pretty impressive performance by our offense and defense. We get a chance to come back and try to figure out a way to win another game.”
The Trojans will play Malakoff at 2 p.m. next Friday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium in the regional round. This marks just the fourth unbeaten, untied West team in school history.
“I think the defense played lights-out tonight, the offense was consistent and the coaches did a good job with the game plan,” Woodard added.
Going into the game, the spotlight was on Mineola junior running back Dawson Pendergrass, a Baylor target who also has offers from Arkansas, UTSA and others. He showed why early in the first half.
On the fourth play from scrimmage, Pendergrass broke up the middle against a stacked West defense and sprinted for a 64-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Mineola lead with just three minutes gone in the game.
But from then on, it was the T.J. McCutcheon Show. The West junior running back rushed for three touchdowns and close to 200 yards in the victory.
In the first half, McCutcheon was slightly ahead of the highly regarded Pendergrass, who had already rushed for 1,900 yards this year and scored 24 touchdowns. Pendergrass rushed for 76 yards, while McCutcheon had 77 and some key first downs in the Trojans offense.
Pendergrass was shut down in the second half while McCutcheon continued to roll, as did West.
“We think our 22 (McCutcheon) is pretty special as well, and he wanted to prove it tonight,” Woodard said.
West dominated the first half, both offensively and defensively, leading 23-7 at halftime. And the Trojans were far from done.
After the long Pendergrass score, West didn’t take long to respond. On the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans took the ball over at their own 42-yard-line and just four plays later, McCutcheon broke loose for a 52-yard scoring run. Brock Klander kicked the extra point to tie the score 7-7.
After stopping Mineola on its second series, West took over the ball near midfield, and began to move again. Wyatt Wolf ripped off a 23-yard run on first down and McCutcheon added 12 more, but the drive ended due to a fumbled pitch.
On their next possession, the Trojans took the lead for the first time as quarterback Zane Meinen capped a long drive with a 9-yard touchdown run on third down for a 13-7 lead.
With Mineola threatening to get back in the game with a sustained drive, it was time for the West defense to get in the game.
Wolf gathered an errant Mineola pass at the Trojans' 35-yard line and sped down the left sideline, outrunning almost the entire Yellowjackets defense for a defensive score and a 20-7 lead.
Right before halftime, West had a touchdown run by Meinen called back for holding, but Klander booted a 28-yard field goal for a 23-7 halftime lead.
In the second half, West took advantage of two Mineola mistakes to put the game away.
The Trojans recovered an onside kick on the first play of the second half for a short field to score on their first possession. Later they recovered a short punt at their own 30-yard-line for another easy score. Both times McCutcheon scored from five yards out to ice the big win.