West mauls Mineola, keeps clicking along to third round

FORNEY — West’s historic, unbeaten football season rolled on Friday night with an impressive 37-7 win over Mineola, as the Trojans kept their season perfect at 12-0 and set themselves up with a regional 3A playoff matchup against Malakoff next week.

“It’s always special when you can play on Thanksgiving week and that’s what we have a chance to do,” said West head coach David Woodard. “That was a pretty impressive performance by our offense and defense. We get a chance to come back and try to figure out a way to win another game.”

The Trojans will play Malakoff at 2 p.m. next Friday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium in the regional round. This marks just the fourth unbeaten, untied West team in school history.

“I think the defense played lights-out tonight, the offense was consistent and the coaches did a good job with the game plan,” Woodard added.

Going into the game, the spotlight was on Mineola junior running back Dawson Pendergrass, a Baylor target who also has offers from Arkansas, UTSA and others. He showed why early in the first half.

On the fourth play from scrimmage, Pendergrass broke up the middle against a stacked West defense and sprinted for a 64-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Mineola lead with just three minutes gone in the game.