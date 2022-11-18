West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14

FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon.

Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney.

Mt. Vernon had ended West's season in the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021. West (11-1) advances to next week's regional quarterfinals to face Malakoff.

“Really proud of our kids and our coaches right now,” said West head coach David Woodard. “They worked so hard to try to win this game and to avenge (Mount Vernon) knocking us out the last couple of years. Just proud that their hard work paid off.”

With five seconds left in the game, Mount Vernon quarterback Jaden Horton fumbled the snap and West senior wide receiver/safety Zeke Acevedo came up with the recovery. The Trojans took a knee to close out the game.

“They had a couple of dudes that were scary with the ball in their hands, and for the effort that they put out and hold those guys to 14 points, it was a tremendous effort by those guys,” Woodard said of his defense.

The Trojans held Mount Vernon to under 100 yards of offense in the first half. West finished the game with 258 yards of offense on 57 plays, with 162 yards on the ground. Quarterback Zane Meinen went 4 of 12 with 96 passing yards and led the Trojans in rushing with 89 yards on 22 carries. Senior running back TJ McCutcheon carried 20 times for 70 yards, passing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Junior wide receiver/safety Easton Paxton snatched up two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and had four receptions for 43 yards. Meanwhile freshman kicker Bryce Cunningham aced two field goals and went three-for-three in extra points.

With the wind blowing toward the south end zone toward the scoreboard, special teams played a big part in the contest and favored West for the majority of the night.

“We felt like we had a huge special teams advantage,” Woodard said. “Our kids did a great job, caught the ball on kickoff, hit a couple of field goals. And so for us to be able to do those things on special teams and flip some fields, and things like that, was really big for us.”

The squads traded three-and-outs coming out of the half, but with Mount Vernon punting against the wind, West was able to start its second drive at the Tigers’ 20-yard line. Meinen took a QB draw over the left side of the center for a short gain of three. McCutcheon picked up a gain of five up the middle and then Meinen faked the jet sweep to Paxton before taking to the 2-yard line. McCutcheon walked it on for the score.

The Trojans wasted Paxton’s second interception fumbling on their own 30 to give the ball back to the Tigers. Taking the wildcat approach, Mount Vernon running back Mackenzie McGill avoided a slew of tackles to get on the outside and drive in a 25-yard touchdown, the Tigers’ only score of the second half.

West went for it on fourth down to kick off the final quarter. The Trojans converted on third down as a 37-yard pass tipped into the hands of Acevedo. The Tigers defense wrapped up the West rushers on consecutive plays to force fourth down so Cunningham went in to put a 22-yard kick through the uprights for the final score of the night.

Penalties hurt both teams early in the game as they were both traded punts on fourth-and-long.

The Trojans continued to put defensive pressure on the Tigers as Zane Harper bodied Horton for a loss of a yard. TJ McCutcheon got a grab on the rusher on the next play, turning him inside to set up Harper for the tackle.

Then on third down, Easton Paxton picked off Horton at about the Mount Vernon 35 and dashed in for the touchdown to put West on the board.

A block in the back on the kickoff set the Tigers back deep in their own territory and McCutcheon, Gus Crain and Kristion Powers were able to get the stops to force the punt against the wind. That allowed West to start inside the Mount Vernon 25. The Tigers forced 4th-and- 8, however, but Bryce Cunningham added a 25-yard field goal to the Trojan’s lead to end the first quarter.

A pair of holding flags hurt Mount Vernon in the beginning of the second quarter and Harper with the help of Gavin Busby and Fuller drove McGill out of bounds to force the punt. But the attack didn’t last long as Meinen was forced to roll to the right on 3rd-and-5, causing him to throw into the hands of Brylon Bolin for the interception.

McGill picked up a first down on a 14-yard run, then after almost losing a fumble, Horton hit James Mitchell with a sidearm throw and the junior slid down at 4-yard line for first-and-goal. McGill walked it in to cut the lead to three.

Mount Vernon forced West to punt after an eight-play drive, but the Trojans responded in kind with a three-and-out and found themselves at the 13 after a fumble on the punt snap. Meinen took a cut to the right and with a simple release to the left end of the end zone, found Chasin Smith for the score.

The West defense held off the Tigers for the next two minutes to take a 17-7 lead into the half.