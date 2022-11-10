West pitches another shutout in playoff opener to eliminate Mexia

With the way the West defense played Thursday night, it didn’t matter too much what its offense did.

The Trojans completely shut down the Mexia offense, allowing one rushing yard, 93 total and five first downs in pitching their third straight shutout and fifth in their last six games in a 21-0 Class 3A Division I bi-district win at Waco ISD Stadium.

TJ McCutcheon, Coy Klish and Zane Meinen all scored rushing touchdowns for West, which advances to the area round to meet the winner of Friday’s game between Tatum and Mount Vernon.

“It’s awesome (to win the first playoff game). We know where we are in the playoffs now, and we know what we need to do to get better,” West coach David Woodard said. “We’re going to keep working on it this week, and we’ll go try to get another one next week.”

Mexia’s opening drive of the game had some promise, as the Blackcats kept the ball for 10 plays and went 38 yards before coming up short on a fourth down at the West 33.

It was all Trojans (10-1) the rest of the way. On Mexia’s next seven possessions, it had six three-and-outs and threw an interception that was hauled in by Easton Paxton.

Woodard said the Trojans’ last two district games didn’t have much intensity, so it took his defense a few plays to get adjusted to the speed of the game. But once it did, there wasn’t much Mexia could do.

“Coach (Dustin) Sowders and his staff put together a great plan, and the kids executed well,” Woodard said. “Those guys play hard over there, but we have some kids who had a knack for making some big plays and they did in certain situations. I’m real proud of them for keeping a zero on the board.”

McCutcheon ran for 174 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown straight up the middle to end West’s first drive and give the Trojans a 7-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

The Trojans ran for 300 of their 322 total yards, but thanks to an inspired effort from both defenses, it stayed 7-0 until midway through the third quarter.

West twice had drives stopped in Mexia territory by fumbles, and Mexia started two drives in West territory but was unable to do anything with either. West drove to the Mexia 9 in the final seconds of the first half, but its 26-yard field goal at the halftime gun was blocked.

“We were doing the things we wanted to do, but we left some points out there,” Woodard said. “We had a chance to have a good lead at half, but that’s what we talked about at halftime is just doing what we do. Those mistakes are uncharacteristic of us, and we’re going to have to get those fixed before next week.”

After West’s second fumble, which came at the Mexia 17, the Blackcats (3-8) went backward and punted from their own 10. Paxton returned a line-drive kick 23 yards to the Mexia 19, and Klish bounced around the left end for a touchdown on the next play to make it a 14-0 West lead at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter.

The Trojans found the end zone for a third time midway through the fourth quarter, thanks again to a strong ground game. They went 62 yards in 10 plays, nine of which were runs, and quarterback Meinen dove in for a three-yard score with 6:36 remaining.

Mexia finally put a drive together after West’s third touchdown, marching to the Trojan 31. But after a long delay for a Mexia injury that resulted in sophomore David Rivera being carted off the field, West forced a turnover on downs and ran out the clock.

Mexia quarterback Brett Swift threw for 92 yards but was only 2-for-7 for 28 yards and an interception before the final drive.