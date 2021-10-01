West playmakers devour Dallas Madison, 60-12

WEST — The West Trojans have ascended the state rankings through the first half of this season and it’s easy to see why.
The No. 7 Trojans have playmakers everywhere.
West put some of its best ones on full display — utility back Wyatt Wolf scored on offense and special teams and running back TJ McCutcheon racked up another big game — as it stomped visiting Dallas Madison, 60-12, on Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
Madison scored on a couple of plays that covered more than half the field early. But West responded with 47-unanswered points starting at the beginning of the second quarter.
“We told our kids it takes just one or two things for us to do wrong for them to exploit it,” West coach David Woodard said. “I thought we did a great job of bouncing back and handling it. We played a lot better after those two plays.”
By the middle of the third quarter, West fans were howling in acknowledgement of Wolf’s heroics.
West (6-0, 2-0 in District 7-3A Division I) had backed up the Madison offense inside its own 5 to start the third quarter.
That set the stage for one of the area’s top punt returners and Wolf pounced. He fielded the kick at the Madison 40 and went to his left to pick up a couple of blocks. The Madison cover team failed to corral Wolf, who found open running room in the middle of the field and scampered the rest of the way for a 40-yard touchdown.
That finished off a night in which Wolf scored on a 53-yard run in the first quarter, came within a yard of a receiving touchdown and added to his season total of return TDs.
“He’s a special guy,” Woodard said. “He does a lot of things with the football in his hands. We’re going to continue to try to find creative ways to get (Wolf and McCutcheon) the football. They’re a big part of what we do.”
McCutcheon ran for 121 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.
West and Madison (2-4, 0-2) traded big plays throughout the first quarter, but the home standing Trojans eventually had more of them.
With West already leading, 13-12, quarterback Zane Meinen calmly faced the pressure of the Madison defensive front and lofted a screen pass to Wolf on a third-and-13 play. Wolf made the catch and looked up to find three blockers leading his way.
Wolf picked up the first down and a lot more, finally going down at the Madison 1. McCutcheon easily scored on the next play. A failed two-point conversion pass left West’s lead at 19-12.
It didn’t take long for West to add to its momentum.
Four plays into Madison’s ensuing possession, quarterback TaKedrick Williams bobbled the shotgun snap. The West defensive front managed to separate Williams from the ball and Jaden Anderson recovered the fumble for the home team.
McCutcheon made the takeaway count three plays later as he darted up the middle and wouldn’t be denied passage into the end zone on a 27-yard run. His second touchdown was followed by another missed extra point and West led, 25-12.
Meinen finished the first-half scoring with a series of determined runs. He scrambled to his left, then crossed the field on a 42-yard rush to the Madison 1. Meinen pushed across the goal line on the next play and followed that by running for the two-point conversion.
The West QB also had a 10-yard scoring run earlier in the half as he guided his team to a 33-12 edge at the break.
Wolf was amazingly effective in the first 24 minutes of action. He touched the ball three times and gained 104 total yards. As the bands played at halftime, McCutcheon already had 80 rushing yards on 10 carries to his credit.
Earlier this week, Woodard said that despite his teams success in the first month of the season, there were things to fix. It all seemed to be in good working order as the Trojans celebrated homecoming.
“I felt it was better tonight,” Woodard said. “We’re taking steps to where we need to be. I don’t know that we’ll ever be satisfied. But we’re proud of our kids for the work that they put in and proud of the coaches for the work that they put in. It’s another big step for us tonight.”