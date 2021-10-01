West playmakers devour Dallas Madison, 60-12

McCutcheon made the takeaway count three plays later as he darted up the middle and wouldn’t be denied passage into the end zone on a 27-yard run. His second touchdown was followed by another missed extra point and West led, 25-12.

Meinen finished the first-half scoring with a series of determined runs. He scrambled to his left, then crossed the field on a 42-yard rush to the Madison 1. Meinen pushed across the goal line on the next play and followed that by running for the two-point conversion.

The West QB also had a 10-yard scoring run earlier in the half as he guided his team to a 33-12 edge at the break.

Wolf was amazingly effective in the first 24 minutes of action. He touched the ball three times and gained 104 total yards. As the bands played at halftime, McCutcheon already had 80 rushing yards on 10 carries to his credit.

Earlier this week, Woodard said that despite his teams success in the first month of the season, there were things to fix. It all seemed to be in good working order as the Trojans celebrated homecoming.

“I felt it was better tonight,” Woodard said. “We’re taking steps to where we need to be. I don’t know that we’ll ever be satisfied. But we’re proud of our kids for the work that they put in and proud of the coaches for the work that they put in. It’s another big step for us tonight.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.