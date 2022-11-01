West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8

All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings.

The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.

Originally ranked No. 10 in the preseason, West was ranked ninth when it exited the poll after a Week 2 loss to then-No. 4 Lorena, 21-15.

Elsewhere in Class 3A Division I, Lorena (7-3, 4-2) moved up two spots to No. 8 thanks to a 42-21 loss by No. 2 Hallettsville, which exited the poll, a fate shared by No. 6 Cameron Yoe (6-3, 4-1), which lost its third game of the year to top-ranked and top-seeded Franklin. The Leopards take a breather this week as the second-seeded Yoemen get visiting Troy. Lorena will head to the postseason as the third seed out of 11-4A Division I. Academy brings up the rear in rounding out the district's four playoff spots.

Elsewhere in the polls, No. 1 China Spring (9-1, 4-0) won 48-7 on Friday night and takes the week off before bi-district; fellow No. 1 Mart (9-0, 5-0), after dispatching previously undefeated Dawson (8-1, 4-1) by a score of 54-0 last week, hosts out-of-the-running Hubbard (1-8, 1-4); and No. 1 six-man squad Abbott (9-0, 3-0) greets winless district foe Gholson (4-5, 0-3).

Like those three, other teams already having wrapped up top seeds include No. 3 Crawford (9-0, 6-0), which takes a short road trip to Bruceville-Eddy (0-9, 0-6), and No. 5 Chilton (9-0, 4-0), which hosts Milano (6-2, 2-2).

In the six-man ranks, Jonesboro (8-1, 3-0) prevailed in a Top-5 showdown and moved up one spot to third with its 25-point defeat of then-No. 3 May (8-1, 3-1), which falls to No. 6. No. 4 Oglesby (9-0, 1-0) was tested by tradition-rich Calvert (3-5, 1-1), but prevailed in a 42-32 bout. The Eagles host winless Evant (0-9, 0-3) this week while the Tigers travel to Buckholts (2-5, 0-1).

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (9-0) W: Austin Bowie, 45-0 2

2 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 16-13 1

3 Duncanville (8-0) W: DeSoto, 41-17 3

4 Southlake Carroll (9-0) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 38-23 4

5 Katy (9-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-0 5

6 Denton Guyer (9-0) W: McKinney, 42-21 6

7 Spring Westfield (8-1) W: Aldine Davis, 48-0 10

8 Humble Atascocita (7-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 16-13 7

9 Cibolo Steele (9-0) W: Converse Judson, 38-36 8

10 Prosper (8-1) W: Allen, 29-24 11

11 Dripping Springs (8-1) W: Del Valle, 66-7 13

12 Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0) W: Alief Taylor, 45-0 12

13 DeSoto (7-2) L: Duncanville, 41-17 9

14 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) W: SA Northside Holmes, 56-14 17

15 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington, 35-14 15

16 Dallas Highland Park (9-0) W: Richardson, 31-0 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 34-0 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite, 22-0 20

19 North Crowley (9-0) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 50-27 21

20 Allen (6-3) L: Prosper,29-24 14

21 New Caney (9-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 27-17 22

22 Round Rock (8-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 48-21 23

23 Trophy Club Nelson (8-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 38-23 19

24 Humble Summer Creek (6-3) W: Houston King, 24-21 24

25 Cy-Fair (8-1) W: Cy Ridge, 51-0 25

Dropped out: None

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Longview (9-0) W: Tyler, 42-3 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (9-0) W: NRH Richland, 59-24 2

3 Aledo (7-2) Idle 3

4 Lancaster (7-2) W: North Mesquite, 43-15 4

5 Midlothian (9-0) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 6

6 Amarillo Tascosa (8-1) W: Lubbock-Cooper, 28-14 7

7 Frisco Reedy (10-0) W: Frisco Heritage, 32-31 5

8 PSJA North (9-0) W: La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 55-0 8

9 Comal Smithson Valley (8-1) W: Buda Hays, 42-13 9

10 College Station (7-2) W: A&M Consolidated, 38-28 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 A&M Consolidated

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Argyle (9-0) W: Denton, 38-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (8-1) W: Galena Park, 47-0 2

3 Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Bastrop, 61-7 3

4 Grapevine (8-1) W: FW Arlington Heights, 28-7 5

5 Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) Idle 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (8-1) W: Arlington Seguin, 52-20 7

7 SA Alamo Heights (7-1) W: SA Lanier, 63-7 8

8 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-3) W: Dallas Seagoville, 55-0 9

9 Lucas Lovejoy (7-2) W: Greenville, 63-13 10

10 Everman (8-1) W: Corsicana, 53-3 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Texarkana Texas

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 China Spring (9-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 48-7 1

2 CC Calallen (9-0) Idle 3

3 Boerne (9-0) W: Somerset, 34-14 4

4 Anna (9-0) W: Paris, 49-21 5

5 Celina (8-1) W: Dallas Pinkston, 38-7 6

6 Lumberton (8-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 41-7 7

7 Kilgore (7-2) Idle 8

8 Tyler Chapel Hill (7-2) W: Athens, 48-28 9

9 Brownwood (8-2) W: Andrews, 47-3 10

10 Kaufman (7-2) W: Sulphur Springs, 28-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Stephenville

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Carthage (10-0) W: Van, 41-15 1

2 Gilmer (8-0) W: Longview Spring Hill, 54-0 2

3 Cuero (7-1) W: Smithville, 61-16 3

4 Silsbee (9-0) W: Bridge City, 70-0 4

5 Bellville (9-0) W: Wharton, 60-14 5

6 Wimberley (9-0) W: Lago Vista, 31-28 6

7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Paris North Lamar, 55-0 7

8 WF Hirschi (6-2) W: Sweetwater, 53-7 8

9 Glen Rose (8-1) W: Benbrook, 58-0 9

10 Aubrey (7-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Franklin (9-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 63-7 1

2 Malakoff (8-1) W: Mexia, 55-13 3

3 Columbus (8-1) Idle 4

4 Shallowater (8-1) W: Muleshoe, 48-20 5

5 Llano (9-0) Idle 7

6 Bushland (9-1) W: Dalhart, 62-12 8

7 Brock (5-4) W: Ponder, 74-27 9

8 Lorena (7-3) W: Troy, 49-21 10

9 Pottsboro (8-1) W: Commerce, 31-14 NR

10 West (8-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 63-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Hitchcock, No. 6 Cameron Yoe

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Gunter (8-0) W: Leonard, 56-0 1

2 Holliday (9-0) W: WF City View, 3-0 2

3 Newton (8-1) Idle 3

4 Canadian (7-2) W: Tulia, 66-7 4

5 Bells (7-2) W: Lone Oak, 78-26 5

6 New London West Rusk (7-2) W: Quitman, 50-0 6

7 Poth (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-14 7

8 Palmer (9-0) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 39-0 8

9 Lexington (9-0) W: Rogers, 20-0 9

10 Wall (8-1) W: Early, 10-7 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Timpson (9-0) W: Shelbyville, 67-14 1

2 Hawley (9-0) W: Stamford, 32-0 2

3 Crawford (9-0) W: Riesel, 43-0 3

4 Refugio (8-1) W: Kenedy, 47-13 4

5 Stratford (9-0) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 61-6 5

6 Shiner (7-2) Idle 6

7 Tolar (9-0) W: Goldthwaite, 56-0 7

8 Cisco (8-1) W: Anson ,41-6 8

9 Centerville (7-2) W: Normangee, 56-0 9

10 Coleman (7-2) W: DeLeon, 50-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Mart (9-0) W: Dawson, 54-0 1

2 Burton (9-0) W: Somerville, 71-20 2

3 Wellington (8-1) W: Quanah, 56-8 3

4 Wink (9-0) W: Sterling City, 41-7 4

5 Chilton (9-0) W: Iola, 43-0 5

6 Price Carlisle (9-0) W: Overton, 70-10 6

7 Albany (7-2) W: Hamlin, 55-6 7

8 Collinsville (8-1) W: Muenster, 25-13 8

9 Santo (8-1) W: Celeste, 20-17 9

10 Granger (7-2) W: Milano, 45-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 1

2 Westbrook (8-1) W: Ira, 58-12 2

3 Jonesboro (8-1) W: May, 65-40 4

4 Rankin (8-1) W: Gail Borden County, 44-34 5

5 Happy (8-1) W: Wildorado, 70-0 6

6 May (8-1) L: Jonesboro, 65-40 3

7 Garden City (8-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 54-6 7

8 Mertzon Irion County (8-0) W: Menard, 56-8 8

9 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-14 9

10 Medina (9-0) W: McDade, 64-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (8-0) W: Chillicothe, 40-0 1

2 Cherokee (8-0) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 2

3 Balmorhea (8-1) W: Dell City, 54-8 3

4 Oglesby (9-0) W: Calvert, 42-32 4

5 Richland Springs (7-1) W: Lohn, 65-0 5

6 Sanderson (8-0) Idle 6

7 Loraine (8-1) W: Trent, 55-0 7

8 Whitharral (8-1) W: Lazbuddiie, 54-0 8

9 Rising Star (8-1) W: Panther Creek, 54-6 9

10 Bluff Dale (8-1) W: Cranfills Gap, 57-12 10

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1) W: Addison Trinity Christian, 42-6 1

2 Austin Regents (8-0) W: San Antonio TMI, 45-7 2

3 Houston St. Thomas (8-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 49-24 3

4 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: FW All Saints, 31-0 4

5 Plano Prestonwood (7-1) Idle 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (8-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 64-16 1

2 Lucas Christian (9-0) W: McKinney Cornerstone, 55-0 2

3 Baytown Christian (8-0) W: Divine Savior Academy, 68-20 3

4 FW Covenant Classical (6-1) Idle 5

5 Bastrop Tribe (10-0) W: Victoria Home School, 50-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Conroe Covenant