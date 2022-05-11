West’s Sandy Dickerson gains well-earned retirement

The easy chair beckons for Sandy Dickerson. Lord knows she’s earned it.

Dickerson, the longtime West volleyball coach who has spent 39 years in education as a teacher and coach, is retiring at the end of the school year. Dickerson is a two-time Super Centex Coach of the Year at West (2013, ’16). During one stretch from 2013 to ’18, West won 64 straight district matches.

Dickerson, 63, isn’t planning on completely planning on stepping away from the game. She intends to help out as a volleyball official, following the path of other former area coaches who have entered that realm, including former Midway state-winning coach Janet Angell.

West ISD did not have to look far for Dickerson’s replacement, as Kari Sowders, a former Super Centex Coach of the Year at Lorena, will take over as head coach after two seasons serving as an assistant under Dickerson.

