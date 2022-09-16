West shows grit, takes down Whitney to kick off district play, 42-20

WEST — The Comma punctuated things nicely.

West kicked off District 7-3A Div. I play with a win as the Trojans pulled off a gritty 42-20 victory over rival Whitney on Friday night.

The Trojans (2-1, 1-0) wasted no time. On 3rd-and-6 from the Whitney’s 41, Quarterback Zane Meinen found space and took off on 39-yard keeper for a score.

But the Wildcats’ response was immediate. Tristan Wilson stunned the West defense by gaining 52 yards on a series of quick runs that pulled Whitney (2-2, 1-1) from its own 25 all the way to the Trojans’ 23-yard line. West almost put a stop to the Wildcats by forcing a 4th-and-4 but Wilson managed to slip through for another conversion. Wilson was mobbed by a host of Trojan defenders on the next play to bring up 2nd-and-15, so Whitney quarterback Mason Seely took to the air, finding Jairdyn Anderson with an 18-yard touchdown pass.

West retained a one-point lead, however, after a missed extra point.

Eating up the clock with a five-minute drive, the Trojans added their lead. Meinen underhanded the ball to Jacob Boggs who then made the throw to Easton Paxton, encroaching on Wildcat territory. A few plays later, Meinen connected with Chasin Smith for another first down. The Trojans advanced to Whitney’s 21-yard line, setting up TJ McCutcheon up for a touchdown run.

It didn’t take long for them to reach the end zone again as Paxton earned excellent field position on a 41-yard punt return early in the second quarter. Meinen scampered in from the 10-yard line for the score, making it 21-6.

Whitney went scoreless on its next drive but forced West to go three-and-out to follow. Calling a fair catch at their own 49, Wilson dashed the 51 yards to the house with barely anyone there to catch him. This time the kick was good to make it 21-13.

The Trojans tried their hand in the air as Meinen hit McCutcheon with a 42-yard shot that put West within the 20 and followed it up a few plays later with a five-yarder to make it 1st-and-goal. McCutcheon bulldozed his way into the end zone for the score to make it 28-13 at the half.

It looked like Whitney had found some mojo out coming out of the locker room in the third quarter when Demarion Johnson blasted off 61 yards to end zone, just out of Meinen’s reach. But the celebration was short-lived as an illegal formation penalty scratched the score. A replay of third down turned into 4th-and-6, forcing the Wildcat punt.

But Whitney didn’t lose its spark that quick. David Haynes III and Kaden Tanner led the Wildcat defense in the ensuing Trojan drive, breaking up a third down pass and halting a fourth down QB keeper to take over on downs.

It took the Wildcats one play to regain the touchdown they’d lost. Seely once again connected with Anderson and it was 28-20 with 7:02 left in the third quarter.

West continued to manage its time well, holding possession for the next six minutes. The Trojans took advantage of a series of defensive penalties as they relied on their legs to carry them into scoring position. Paxton found a gap for a 5-yard run past the goal to make it 35-20.

To open the final quarter, Whitney threatened to respond but the Trojan defense turned into a brick wall. The Wildcats had 2nd-and-1 at the goal line but couldn’t get past Boggs who forced the third down with a stop on Johnson. Then Kristion Powers held stalwart to force fourth down. Gavin Poteet earned the cheer from the home crowd denying Johnson once again.

West added one more touchdown with just a little over two minutes left to play as Meinen pushed through for a one-yarder.