Behind a complete game shutout from Kade Bing, the West Trojans advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 3A baseball playoffs with a 4-0 win over Troy Friday night at Midway.

The win completed a sweep after West knocked off Troy, 3-2, on Thursday night.

The senior left-hander frustrated the Troy hitters all evening, but as is often the case in baseball, the last outs are often the hardest ones to get. Down to their last strike, a single and a walk delayed the West celebration a few minutes and gave Troy a flicker of hope. However, Bing struck out Troy center fielder Cannon Negron for the final out, and the celebration was on.

Bing finished with five strikeouts, and only surrendered five hits.

“Kade did what Kade does,” West head coach Phillip Berndsen said. “He just competes, fills up the zone and doesn’t let anything get to him. I could not be more proud of him and the team.”

West was opportunistic at the plate. In the top of the second, three hit batters loaded the bases. Right fielder Cason Carroll’s RBI groundout scored Brayden Slovak.

As it turned out, that would be all the help Bing would need, but in the top of the fourth, West tacked on three more runs. Tyler Ray and Easton Paxton scored on errors, while Easton Rinewalt had an RBI single to plate Carroll.

West hitters drew four walks and only struck out once against Troy pitchers Gage Richardson and Chase Fricke.

Richardson led Troy at the plate, as he and third baseman Lance Hitt both had two hits. In the top of the sixth inning, Troy turned a difficult 5-4-3 double play to stay in striking range.

“Troy is a great ball club,” Berndsen said. “They do a lot of really good things, and they are well-coached. They were still aggressive right until the end."

Berndsen said the win was special because it got a monkey off West’s back. Last year the Trojans fell to Franklin in three games in the same area round.

“I wasn’t here last year, but the kids really felt like they let it slip through their fingers,” he said. “I think they learned a lot about what it is going to take to win. We hold each other accountable, and it is tough to beat a team when they are as competitive and fight the way we do.”

West will take on the winner of the Grandview and Lorena series in the next round.