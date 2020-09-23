West sweeps Trib Player of the Week votes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Trojan duo of running back Trey Janek and defensive back Guillermo Acevedo claimed the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Janek ran away from the Rogers Eagles, gaining 301 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 18 carries. Then Janek ran away with the poll as he received 173 votes, 114 more than Mexia QB Le’Marion Miller in second place.

Acevedo made 11 tackles against Rogers and garnered an impressive 909 votes to best Clifton’s Devin Byrd by 85 votes.

The Player of the Week poll is made up entries in the weekly Central Texas Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

