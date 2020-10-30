West Trojans cruise, 58-0, keep district runner-up standing intact

WEST — The West Trojans rolled Friday night, hammering Dallas A-Plus Academy, 58-0, to maintain their second-place spot in District 7-3A Region II. The Trojans polish off district play next week against Maypearl, where a win would wrap up the runner-up spot.

“We wanted to be a lot sharper and crisper in our fundamentals and our assignments and doing things correctly as we head into the playoffs,” West head coach David Woodard said. “We challenged the kids this week to execute and for the most part they did a good job of that tonight.”

In a game that was 51-0 at the end of the half, West (7-2, 4-1) did a little bit of everything to score early and often. Trey Janek and Manny Herrera each intercepted A-Plus Academy quarterback Jacob Duran passes and returned them for scores. A bad A-Plus Academy snap in the end zone caused a safety, while Lawson Kendrick and Janek scored on uncontested runs to put the Trojans up big.

West starting quarterback Landon Edwards completed all three of his passes for 42 yards, including a 22-yard pitch and catch to Duston Vanek.

With much of the second-team offense taking over in the second quarter, the Trojans scored twice more, a 22-yard run from back T.J. McCutcheon and a short run by quarterback Zane Meinen.