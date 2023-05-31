Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tunnel vision.

School is out and the West Trojans are laser focused on one thing and one thing only — postseason baseball.

Following a sweep over Diboll last week in the regional semifinals, the "Comma" is preparing for a rematch of its only district loss, taking on Maypearl in the Class 3A regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Cleburne High School, with a game potential game three slated for Saturday.

“It definitely helps (being out of school),” said West senior outfielder Tyler Ray. “It helps you feel more relaxed when you come out here. You get more rest, and you get to focus on one thing now.”

Since losing a pair of games to the Panthers (28-8) in late March, West (28-6) has pulled its pieces together and has only dropped a couple of games to Grandview since, rolling into the weekend with a 12-game win streak. But Maypearl won’t be an easy task, coming into the matchup on its own streak of 18 victories following a three-game sweep of Central Heights over the weekend.

Trojans head coach Phil Berndsen stated that while the Trojans felt they gave away those district wins to the Panthers, that won’t be the case this time around.

“We had a lead late in the game both times,” Berndsen said. “The one time it was just some finer details that we hadn’t ironed out yet. Some guys that, we had been together for a while, but at the same time we hadn’t faced that type of adversity yet in a close game where we really had to make a play on the road, on a natural field.

"All those things are learning experiences that have made us better. We’re a completely different team now, a lot of confidence. We know what we’re up against, we know what we've got to do. We know that, quite honestly, we’re the better team, so we just have to go out there and be able to prove it.”

The Trojans’ postseason run may seem like smooth sailing at first glance, but they’ve played several close games along with weather distractions that have popped up along the way. In the quarterfinal against Lorena, game two was delayed twice due to lightning before being postponed in the sixth inning. West came up a with 9-1 win in that one.

Last week in Huntsville, the Trojans arrived to a hotel without power due to the storms that had rolled through the area and came up with an 8-5 comeback win over the Lumberjacks. The series moved to Madisonville where West defeated Diboll 3-2 to advance.

“The main thing is we just don’t let ourselves get out of character or try not to,” Ray said of the Trojans’ mentality. “We don’t ever give up. We’re just going to keep fighting and fighting and hope we can pull it out at the end.”

That resilience has proven an asset as the Trojans have yet to play a game three in the playoffs. Their wins over Mildred, Troy, Lorena and Diboll have all come in two wins.

However, that doesn’t mean West isn’t ready for a game three. Although Kade Bing, Landon Campbell and Braxton Davis have dominated, giving the Trojans a boost of confidence whenever they’re on the mound, that doesn’t mean they don’t have the depth for a game three should they need it.

“We’ve got guys that haven’t pitched in a while that could go out on a lot of other teams and be their number one or number two. So, this year we’ve just been very blessed with an abundant amount of pitching,” Berndsen noted. “Lately on the mound we’ve had Landon Campbell, Kade Bing and Braxton Davis step up, but we’ve got guys in the bullpen such as Jacob Boggs and Kane Mayhue, Gus Crain, come in and get it done for us.

“…We live by ‘Don’t let us win game two.’ It’s one of those things where we’ll take every inning in every game as it comes to us but if we end up getting to Saturday, we’ll readjust Friday after the game and we’ll get ready for Saturday. Saturday doesn’t scare us at all with the arms that we have on the back end and it’s going to be exciting.”

Not only will it be exciting, but it’ll also be a challenge. Maypearl is coming in after taking down No. 6 Central Heights in a three-game sweep, outscoring the Blue Devils 14-7 in the series. Sophomore Cord Rager boosted the Panthers on both sides, combining with senior Baley Ray on the mound to hold Central Heights to one run and six strikeouts while driving in both runs for Maypearl.

“That’s a very good club up there,” Berndsen said. “They’ve got the veteran leadership; the veteran experience and they’re going to throw three to four quality really good arms at us. Three of the five from the left side. The lefties don’t throw soft. They’re good firm lefties with good arm slot run and good breaking balls. They’re going to give us a challenge at the plate. But we've just got to stay in that approach that we know is going to make us successful.”

Offensively, Berndsen added the Panthers are going to test the Trojans defensively. Maypearl likes to put the ball in play and West will be anticipating some big plays on the field to keep them from scoring.

More than anything, even though the district season is long behind them, the Trojans have something to prove.

“I think we’ve got a little bit of fire under us and we’re ready to just go out there and prove to them that we are the better team,” Ray said. “We’re ready to prove to them what we can do.”