West, Valley Mills stars win Trib's Player of the Week poll
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

West, Valley Mills stars win Trib's Player of the Week poll

West WR Wyatt Wolf and Valley Mills DL Will McDonald won the online voting for player of the week on wacotrib.com.

HS Spot light - West Wyatt Wolf

Wolf

Wolf caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return touchdown in West’s season-opening victory over Lexington. He garnered 78 votes to edge out Connally QB Jelani McDonald in the voting.

McDonald posted eight tackles with a couple of sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ season-opening win over Milano. He received an avalanche of votes, totaling 1,716, almost 1,000 more than West DB Easton Paxton in second place.

Chad Conine and Brice Cherry are back to talk Centex football headed in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the Bishop Sycamore fiasco, lament the cancellation of the La Vega-Connally game, and share their favorite memories of reading about Odessa Permian in "Friday Night Lights" on the opening high school football podcast of the season. Visit WacoTrib.com to listen.

