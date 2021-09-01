West, Valley Mills stars win Trib's Player of the Week poll

West WR Wyatt Wolf and Valley Mills DL Will McDonald won the online voting for player of the week on wacotrib.com.
Wolf caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return touchdown in West’s season-opening victory over Lexington. He garnered 78 votes to edge out Connally QB Jelani McDonald in the voting.
McDonald posted eight tackles with a couple of sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ season-opening win over Milano. He received an avalanche of votes, totaling 1,716, almost 1,000 more than West DB Easton Paxton in second place.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the Bishop Sycamore fiasco, lament the cancellation of the La Vega-Connally game, and share their favorite memories of reading about Odessa Permian in "Friday Night Lights" on the opening high school football podcast of the season. Visit WacoTrib.com to listen.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.