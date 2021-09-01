West, Valley Mills stars win Trib's Player of the Week poll

West WR Wyatt Wolf and Valley Mills DL Will McDonald won the online voting for player of the week on wacotrib.com.

Wolf caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return touchdown in West’s season-opening victory over Lexington. He garnered 78 votes to edge out Connally QB Jelani McDonald in the voting.

McDonald posted eight tackles with a couple of sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ season-opening win over Milano. He received an avalanche of votes, totaling 1,716, almost 1,000 more than West DB Easton Paxton in second place.

