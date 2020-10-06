West volleyball cooks up taste of redemption in sweep of McGregor

WEST — After the West Lady Trojans played McGregor the first time this season, they left the gym with a very distinct taste in their mouths. And it didn’t resemble the kolaches at Gerik’s, Slovacek’s or the Czech Stop.
No, it wasn’t nearly that sweet. Far more bitter, actually, as McGregor swept West to pick up a rare win over the traditional power Lady Trojans.
On Tuesday night, it was West’s turn to give McGregor a sampler platter of that same flavor.
West sagely rode the hot hand of whichever hitter was sizzling at the time, as the Lady Trojans took down McGregor, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, at the West High Gym. The win not only gave West (9-11, 4-3 in District 17-3A) a taste of redemption, but it moved the Lady Trojans into a tie with the Lady Bulldogs for third in the district behind state-ranked Troy and Lorena.
Heading into this one, West had no shortage of motivation.
“Definitely. Telling them when we were down in the second game over there (at McGregor), 22-16, and we came back 23-22 and didn’t finish it, that kind of rubbed us the wrong way,” West coach Sandy Dickerson said. “Missing game point serve six times in the first set, that hurt. It was just working on some little fine things and better defense. And better blocking helped us tonight.”
Though McGregor (12-6, 4-3) ended up on the business end of the broom this night, the Lady Bulldogs have clearly established themselves as a program on the rise. And they gave West everything the Lady Trojans wanted in this match to kick off the second round of district play.
McGregor’s Mara Hering found the beat early, thumping some heavy percussion on her way to a team-leading 15 kills. Hering also dialed up some sturdy blocking, and her first ace of the match pulled McGregor to within 17-13 of West in the opening set.
But when West was in system, it proved proficient in putting away points from a variety of hitters. Early in the match, it was senior Kennedy Eubanks. Later in the proceedings, sophomore Maddie Honea caught fire. It also didn’t hurt that throughout the match, senior Halley Maler always seemed a few seconds away from a big play, whether that came in the form of a kill, a block or a slicing serve for an ace.
“We didn’t have to rely on just one,” Dickerson said. “Everyone got a good taste of what it felt like to put a ball down, from sophomores to seniors. That was good.”
West pushed ahead 24-18 in set one on a McGregor mishit. Then the Lady Bulldogs reared up for three straight points to keep the set alive, with the third coming on a well-timed Hering block. However, Maler finally closed the book on the opening frame when she faked out the Lady Bulldog defenders with a two-handed tip just over the reach of the leaping blockers.
Maler finished with 15 kills and a pair of aces.
“Maler had some big swings, and my little sophomore, Maddie Honea, she came out and had some awesome swings,” Dickerson said. “I’m very proud of her, because she’s kind of timid at times and doesn’t want to take that control. But tonight she felt it.”
Helped along by several missiles from the left side by Deja Threadgill (six kills, one ace), McGregor again stayed even with West throughout another competitive set in the second. The Lady Bulldogs trailed just 18-17 when Aimee Bowling made a left-handed poke that eluded the West blockers and found an empty spot on the floor just over the net.
But McGregor immediately gave that point back with a net serve, and then West’s Dayla Woodard powered a putaway to give the Lady Trojans the momentum again. They eventually took the set, 25-19, on another service error from the Lady Bulldogs.
The third set followed a similar plotline. McGregor hung around, but West made the plays it needed late. The Lady Bulldogs actually won five of the first six points of the set, as Hering swatted two kills and stuffed a West spike for a block in that stretch.
West came back, naturally, and the rest of the set featured eight different tie scores, as well as plenty of one-point advantages for one team or the other. West pushed to match point at 24-22 on a Maler spike to the back left corner that couldn’t have been better placed if the ball had been equipped with a GPS. McGregor tallied the next point on a Hering tip, but then during a fierce volley on the ensuing point, McGregor was whistled for a lift by the chair official, who had consistently called that penalty tight throughout the match.
Honea aided West’s cause with eight kills, while Eubanks and Woodard had four each. Audrey Lillard chipped in five kills for McGregor, while Threadgill, Caitlin Jones and Kiley Coats all delivered aces from the service line.
Many of West’s regular players are still cutting their varsity teeth, but Dickerson likes the growth she’s seeing. It was a big win on a lot of levels for the Lady Trojans, because it also gave the seniors a triumph in their final home match. West will play its final five district matches on the road.
“We have made (big strides),” Dickerson said. “If we’d had this many games early in the year, we would be a different ball team when district started. But not having those tournaments, we’re just now getting that kind of groove, that playing feeling.”
Should McGregor and West both beat the teams behind them in the district standings, those being Whitney, Clifton and Riesel, the teams could potentially meet for a third time in a district tiebreaker match to determine playoff seeding.
No. 3 China Spring 3, Mexia 0
Here’s a stat for you — 20 wins in 20 matches. Hard to do much better than that.
The third-ranked Lady Cougars remained unbeaten on the season with a sweep of Mexia, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14, at the China Spring Gym. They improve to 20-0 overall and 5-0 in District 18-4A, and they’ve won their past 18 sets in a row.
No. 3 Crawford 3, Clifton 0
CHILTON — Katie Warden smacked 12 kills to pace dominant Crawford’s dusting of Chilton, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9.
Warden hit .500 for the Lady Pirates (19-3 overall, 9-0 in district), who tallied an efficient .308 hitting percentage overall. Warden also blasted five aces from the service line. Taylor Westerfeld contributed six kills, McKenna Post picked up 10 digs to head up the defense, and Lexi Moody produced 23 assists.
