West volleyball cooks up taste of redemption in sweep of McGregor

WEST — After the West Lady Trojans played McGregor the first time this season, they left the gym with a very distinct taste in their mouths. And it didn’t resemble the kolaches at Gerik’s, Slovacek’s or the Czech Stop.

No, it wasn’t nearly that sweet. Far more bitter, actually, as McGregor swept West to pick up a rare win over the traditional power Lady Trojans.

On Tuesday night, it was West’s turn to give McGregor a sampler platter of that same flavor.

West sagely rode the hot hand of whichever hitter was sizzling at the time, as the Lady Trojans took down McGregor, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, at the West High Gym. The win not only gave West (9-11, 4-3 in District 17-3A) a taste of redemption, but it moved the Lady Trojans into a tie with the Lady Bulldogs for third in the district behind state-ranked Troy and Lorena.

Heading into this one, West had no shortage of motivation.

“Definitely. Telling them when we were down in the second game over there (at McGregor), 22-16, and we came back 23-22 and didn’t finish it, that kind of rubbed us the wrong way,” West coach Sandy Dickerson said. “Missing game point serve six times in the first set, that hurt. It was just working on some little fine things and better defense. And better blocking helped us tonight.”