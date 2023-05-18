West head coach Phillip Berndsen knows a dog when he sees it.

Landon Campbell, the West Trojans’ right-handed man on the mound, brought that dog mentality for his squad as he hurled 5.2 innings of solid work, propelling West to a 6-2 win over Lorena in the first game of the Class 3A regional quarterfinal at Midway High School.

“If you don’t have that personality and you don’t have that go-getter mentality where you’re just going to be a dog all the time, it’s tough,” Berndsen said. “(Campbell’s) one of our senior leaders. He's been the horse all year for us and in district. And we play really well behind our pitchers.”

Campbell (9-0) earned the win and struck out six batters on Thursday, only giving up two hits. The Leopards’ southpaw starter Landon Holze (7-4) took the loss as he struggled across 2.1 innings of work. Holze walked four batters and was on the mound to witness five of West’s six runs come home.

The Trojans opened things up in the bottom of the first with a trio of runs off a pair of Leopard errors. Easton Paxton, the leadoff batter, was brought home via a Gus Crain liner to center field. The next two batters were walked before third baseman Kane Mayhue forced one home off a groundout to short.

West ushered in one more when Tyler Ray laid a bunt down the left field line that was bobbled by Holze. Lorena was able to strand the other two runners and turn it over to its offense. Holze gained a bit of a boost from some key two-out execution in the top of the second inning.

After leaving two runners on base in the top of the first, Landon Harris, the Leopards’ nine-hole hitting left fielder, corked an RBI double to right field to make it 3-1 going into the bottom of the second.

The relentless Trojans created even more separation when they plated two more in that bottom frame.

“We give up a run, so what? Berndsen said. “Leave it at that, right there. Come back up to the plate and find a way to get it back. So, that’s our mentality and we just play the game. We don’t scoreboard watch.”

Paxton started it off with a single to right field, and several Lorena errors allowed him to find himself all the way at third base. Another pair of miscues paired with a walk to Crain allowed Paxton to teeter his way to home plate. Then Crain, who sat at third due to a fielder’s choice, was plated by first baseman Brayden Slovak’s RBI single to right.

The Leopards loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Campbell forced a swing and a miss from Lorena’s Bowdy Shane, ending the threat on an emphatic strikeout. Easton Rinewall gave the Trojans their last offensive punch with an RBI single through the right side, which allowed Paxton to tap in a 6-1 edge through four innings of play.

The Leopards’ Caleb Carrizales fired a hot grounder to second base in the top of the fifth, sending another run home, but that was all Lorena mustered the rest of the way.

West’s Braxton Davis, who was batting in the designated hitter spot, flourished in relief of Campbell, as he gave up no hits the rest of the way. Davis struck out Rider Seely, the relief pitcher for the Leopards, in the top of the seventh to secure the 6-2 win.

Berndsen said he knows the Leopards are a tough bunch and that they’re going to compete really hard, so the focus for his group lies on staying locked in on the “little things.”

The Trojans can close out the best-of-three series with a victory at 7 p.m. on Friday at Midway.

“I think it's staying in that routine and not losing focus and just having that competitive nature every pitch of every at bat,” Berndsen said. “It's just coming out and competing on a pitch-by-pitch basis. And when we do that, we'll be fine no matter what the outcome (is).”