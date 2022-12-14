Westbrook's powerful attack dashes Abbott's state dreams, 69-24

ARLINGTON — The No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers showed up at Jerryworld for the Class 1A Division I state championship game with a game plan for winning a title.

The Westbrook Wildcats tore up that plan.

Westbrook backs Cedric Ware and Grayson Jeffrey combined for more than 350 yards of offense, leading the Wildcats to a 69-24 victory over Abbott on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Ware ran 13 yards for a touchdown a minute into the fourth quarter and Bo Payne added the two-point kick that finished off Westbrook’s win by the six-man game’s 45-point rule.

In doing so, the Wildcats claimed their second consecutive 1A Division I championship after they defeated May, 72-66, in the state final in 2021.

The Westbrook defense shut down the Panthers’ running attack as Abbott managed only 17 yards on 25 carries.

“You can’t play behind the chains,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “We had to establish the run and we weren’t able to do that. They’re just hard to block. They’re so athletic and we just couldn’t get on them.”

It was more competitive for much of the contest than the mercy rule indicates. Abbott’s Joey Pavelka caught a 29-yard pass from Karsyn Johnson midway through the third quarter that cut the Wildcats’ lead to 38-24.

However, Westbrook did more than just hold on.

Ware returned the ensuing kickoff to the Abbott 29. From there it took three plays to score. Jeffrey took the rock for a couple of nine-yard runs, then Ware scampered 11 yards for the TD.

The Panthers (14-1) struggled to make contact with the Westbrook backs at the line of scrimmage for the whole game. The Wildcats gave up two turnovers in the first quarter, but other than that they scored touchdowns on nine of nine possessions.

And yet it was the Westbrook defense that left the Abbott coach in awe.

“We hadn’t seen anything like that,” Crawford said. “We pride ourselves on quickness, but those dudes are quick. … We were whiffing on blocks all night and we hadn’t done that all year.”

Westbrook won the opening quarter, 16-0, forcing Abbott to play catch up from there.

The Panthers corralled Ware running the ball early in the contest, but the Wildcats’ prolific back got open in the secondary on Westbrook’s second offensive series. Wildcats quarterback Parker Matlock connected with Ware for a 34-yard touchdown pass-and-catch that put Westbrook in front, 8-0.

Abbott forced two Wildcats turnovers in the first quarter, including Joey Pavelka’s interception of a Matlock pass that stopped Westbrook’s third drive.

But the Panthers couldn’t convert Pavelka’s pick into points and the Wildcats kept coming.

Matlock threw over the top of the Abbott defense to a wide-open Jeffrey for a 32-yard touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Needing an answer to get back in the game, the Panthers provided when Johnson tossed to Brady Shulz for a 39-yard strike. Westbrook brought down Shulz at the Wildcats’ 10. Three plays later, Abbott’s Isaiah Singleton-Brooks scored on a six-yard run to slice Westbrook’s lead to 16-8.

Grayson, who scored three times by the break, ran for touchdowns of four and six yards in the second quarter. He converted a crucial third-and-four late in the period with the six-yard TD that put Westbrook in front, 32-16 at the break.

Moments before that, Mason Hejl finished a drive for the Panthers with a one-yard touchdown plunge, keeping Abbott close and giving the Panthers a chance to rally in the second half.

Westbrook more than doubled up Abbott in total offense through the first and second quarters. The Wildcats went to the break having gained 218 yards to the Panthers’ 88.

Abbott got the ball to start the second half, but the offense couldn’t get the engine started. Westbrook forced a three-and-out, setting the tone for the remainder of the title game.

“It was really important the way the half ended,” Crawford said. “We couldn’t establish the run and couldn’t establish anything there.”

PHOTOS — Mart, Abbott play in state title games: Dec. 14, 2022