West's Kucera will further track and field career at Houston

West senior Laney Kucera will continue her track and field career at the University of Houston, as she celebrated with a signing ceremony Thursday.

Kucera won the Class 3A state championship in the girls’ pole vault last spring. She cleared 12-6, tying her personal best, and made an attempt at the 3A state record of 13-0.25, but clipped the bar on her way over.

“I came in here thinking I wanted to get first and I wanted to clear 13 to beat the state record,” Kucera told the Tribune-Herald at the state meet. “I said, ‘I’ll do anything I have to do to get up to first.”