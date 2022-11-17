 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West's Kucera will further track and field career at Houston

West senior Laney Kucera will continue her track and field career at the University of Houston, as she celebrated with a signing ceremony Thursday.

Kucera won the Class 3A state championship in the girls’ pole vault last spring. She cleared 12-6, tying her personal best, and made an attempt at the 3A state record of 13-0.25, but clipped the bar on her way over.

“I came in here thinking I wanted to get first and I wanted to clear 13 to beat the state record,” Kucera told the Tribune-Herald at the state meet. “I said, ‘I’ll do anything I have to do to get up to first.”

