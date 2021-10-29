West's lone Wolf TD fells Zebras, 28-20

GRANDVIEW — There are 22 players on a football field on any given play, but somehow West’s Wyatt Wolf found himself all alone.
Trojans quarterback Zane Meinen saw his buddy out there and delivered a pass that resulted in a 34-yard touchdown and capped sixth-ranked West’s 28-20 victory over No. 7 Grandview on Friday night at Zebra Stadium.
West and Grandview exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter, but the Zebras missed one of the extra points, leaving the Trojans with a one-point advantage early in the fourth.
Grandview punter/playmaker Kason English tried to surprise West by taking off and running instead of punting on a fourth-and-14. But the West defense stuffed him and the Trojans took over at the Zebra 35 just nine seconds into the final period.
On second-and-nine from the 34, the West offense lined up and Meinen sensed a big play about to jump off.
“They were pressed up on him and I knew from the start he was going to be wide open,” Meinen said. “I really don’t know how, but the dudes got lost and Wyatt was wide open. Touchdown.”
Wolf caught three passes in the game for 75 yards and two TDs. He was Meinen’s favorite target as the Trojan QB passed for 95 yards.
But that was enough as West’s running game and defense did the rest.
Now the Trojans (9-0, 5-0 in District 7-3A Division I) can finish off an undefeated regular season and put the finishing touches on their first district title since 1992 by defeating Maypearl next Friday in West.
“I said at the beginning of the year, the district championship goes through (Grandview),” West coach David Woodard said. “They’ve been the measure of where everybody in the district needed to be. To come out here and get a win is huge for our kids and our program.”
After the Trojans and Zebras were tied through halftime, West started the third quarter with the ball and drove 70 yards for a touchdown.
Meinen got it going with a 34-yard run into Grandview territory. That set up TJ McCutcheon’s burst up the middle for a 20-yard score. Kicker Brock Klander nailed the extra point, which would be a factor.
As it had all night, Grandview answered quickly. On the fourth play of the ensuing drive, Zebras QB Ryder Hayes threw an intermediate pass into traffic. The ball appeared to be tipped by West players, but it popped up in the air and into the waiting arms of wide receiver Nathaniel Vargas. He darted 61 yards to the Trojan 7 before Wolf dragged him down.
But two plays later, Hayes threw a five-yard touchdown pass to English. The West front line blocked the extra point, preserving a one-point lead.
“Some of the things that they did, a tipped ball here and we missed a couple of tackles on a screen, it was moreso what we felt we were doing,” Woodard said. “We told our kids, ‘Calm down, we’re doing all right. Bad things are going to happen. We’ve just got to flush it and go on to the next play.’”
The West defense did that. The Trojans gave up just three first downs and had a fumble recovery and the fourth-down stop in the final 19 minutes of action.
West had a couple of chances to establish momentum in the first half. But each time the Trojans made a big play, Grandview gave a swift answer.
Meinen connected with Wolf on a slant pass in the wide-open field midway through the first quarter. Wolf reached down slightly to snatch the ball just before it hit the turf. He then sprinted the rest of the way for a 37-yard touchdown with 7:00 to go in the period.
The Zebras punched back with a two-play scoring drive.
On second-and-seven from the West 47, English took a handoff on an end-around and got the edge on the West defense. English scurried to the end zone for the equalizing touchdown.
Wolf intercepted a Zebra pass to set up the Trojans’ next scoring march.
After the takeaway, West’s offense marched 47 yards in nine plays as Meinen tucked the ball and ran on most plays to keep the chains moving. That included the scoring play as the Trojan QB ran across the goal line from two yards out and gave West a 14-7 lead with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter.
Again, the Zebras responded.
On the next offensive play, Hayes threw a wide-receiver screen pass to his right. Vargas caught it behind the line of scrimmage and threaded the needle between two blockers and into open field. Vargas ran away from the West defense for a 76-yard touchdown that tied it at 14.
Despite the obvious big-play ability of each squad, neither West nor Grandview scored in the final nine minutes of the first half and things stayed in a knot at 14 going to the third quarter.