West's lone Wolf TD fells Zebras, 28-20

“Some of the things that they did, a tipped ball here and we missed a couple of tackles on a screen, it was moreso what we felt we were doing,” Woodard said. “We told our kids, ‘Calm down, we’re doing all right. Bad things are going to happen. We’ve just got to flush it and go on to the next play.’”

The West defense did that. The Trojans gave up just three first downs and had a fumble recovery and the fourth-down stop in the final 19 minutes of action.

West had a couple of chances to establish momentum in the first half. But each time the Trojans made a big play, Grandview gave a swift answer.

Meinen connected with Wolf on a slant pass in the wide-open field midway through the first quarter. Wolf reached down slightly to snatch the ball just before it hit the turf. He then sprinted the rest of the way for a 37-yard touchdown with 7:00 to go in the period.

The Zebras punched back with a two-play scoring drive.

On second-and-seven from the West 47, English took a handoff on an end-around and got the edge on the West defense. English scurried to the end zone for the equalizing touchdown.

Wolf intercepted a Zebra pass to set up the Trojans’ next scoring march.