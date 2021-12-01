Whatever adversity besets them, Live Oak Falcons find a way to win

Three of the Live Oak players had to lift the vehicle off of Herman’s pinned-down arm, which ended up broken. (Herman did not suffer a broken leg, as was previously reported in the Tribune-Herald.)

It was a scary, traumatic moment for all involved. Helton was scouting a game between Live Oak’s potential next opponents, Lucas Christian and Dallas Lutheran, when the coach received a call with the news about Eli.

“Where we are now with long-term injuries and everything, it’s probably about as good as you could have gotten,” Helton said. “We’ve got one broken arm and some bumps and bruises. But I think it was more the experience for the guys that were there and the trauma, as they had to lift an ATV off of another player. Going through that process, from the unknown to recovering from that, the questions that come after that — why not me, why him, that type of thing … There’s a ton of different ways to respond, and all of them are OK.”

One tangible way Live Oak responded followed a familiar pattern. It won a football game. When Herman showed up at the game against Lucas Christian, it marked the first time the entire team had seen him since the accident. In that moment, the Falcons said they were ready to run through a brick wall on behalf of Eli.