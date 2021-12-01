Whatever adversity besets them, Live Oak Falcons find a way to win

High school football coaches tend to be creatures of routine, so anything that deviates from the norm is unwelcome. So, you might imagine Live Oak coach Brice Helton’s initial frustration last Friday when his players began breaking away from their usual pregame drills to head toward the stadium fence.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Helton said. “They all started peeling off during warmups. I’m looking around going, ‘What are we doing?’ and then I realize that Eli had just walked up.”
At that moment, all was forgiven. After all, Helton wanted to go greet Eli Herman, too.
Then, partially inspired by their injured teammate’s presence, the Falcons soared to a 54-32 victory over Lucas Christian to clinch a spot in the TAPPS Division II Six-Man State Championship Game.
“To be able to process that, work through that, it just showed that fortitude and resiliency that they have,” Helton said. “Even as an adult, it’s hard to process.”
Let’s back up a few days prior. On Nov. 20, the first full day of Thanksgiving break, a group of Live Oak players gathered together to do a little team bonding on the backs of some four-wheelers. But they unfortunately suffered an accident, and an ATV ended up on top of Herman, one of the team’s senior leaders and the Falcons’ No. 2 rusher.
Three of the Live Oak players had to lift the vehicle off of Herman’s pinned-down arm, which ended up broken. (Herman did not suffer a broken leg, as was previously reported in the Tribune-Herald.)
It was a scary, traumatic moment for all involved. Helton was scouting a game between Live Oak’s potential next opponents, Lucas Christian and Dallas Lutheran, when the coach received a call with the news about Eli.
“Where we are now with long-term injuries and everything, it’s probably about as good as you could have gotten,” Helton said. “We’ve got one broken arm and some bumps and bruises. But I think it was more the experience for the guys that were there and the trauma, as they had to lift an ATV off of another player. Going through that process, from the unknown to recovering from that, the questions that come after that — why not me, why him, that type of thing … There’s a ton of different ways to respond, and all of them are OK.”
One tangible way Live Oak responded followed a familiar pattern. It won a football game. When Herman showed up at the game against Lucas Christian, it marked the first time the entire team had seen him since the accident. In that moment, the Falcons said they were ready to run through a brick wall on behalf of Eli.
“That meant the world,” said senior Jonathan Buras. “We’ve been going and visiting him and stuff, but he was just in bed for the most part. He was able to get out there and come to the game, which was huge, as a boost for us.
“It was obviously horrible to see and horrible to go through. I just hate it so much that he’s put in all the work and he falls short two games away from the end. But it was huge to see him there and have something else to fight for. It’s not like we needed more motivation, but if we do, that’s it right there.”
Will Nicholas gained some of the extra carries that might’ve otherwise gone to Herman in the win over Lucas. Helton praised Nicholas for the sheer physicality he showed in the game, which the player said was inspired by his friend Herman.
“It’s a very traumatic thing for him. He put in all this work, starting when he was a little boy,” Nicholas said. “I put myself in that situation, and I can’t imagine that. I wanted to play hard for him, and I wanted to take us to that (state) game.”
Entering the season, Live Oak knew that it had a championship-caliber team on paper. The Falcons were blessed with uncommon depth for the six-man level thanks to a bevy of returners from a squad that lost only once in 2020, to Dallas Lakehill in the TAPPS regional playoffs.
But a coach can never predict a team’s personality, not with any real semblance of accuracy. Live Oak forged an identity as the “Find a Way” team. The Falcons don’t get rattled if they fall behind in a game, as they did to Plano Coram Deo two weeks ago, falling into a quick 16-0 hole. They just keep plugging, keep pushing, and it works. They don’t always mercy-rule everyone they play, but they certainly have found a way to win every game they’ve played.
“Remembering that day when we lost to Lakehill fueled us,” Buras said. “Anytime we’re thinking about quitting or slacking off we can just think about that and just think about how we don’t want to have that experience again.”
Obviously, Live Oak (13-0) can lean on some very talented playmakers, among them running back Justice Ishio (1,374 yards, 29 TDs) and quarterback Mason Peters (41 TD passes against just one interception). But Helton also praises the contributions of many of the team’s little-thing leaders, the guys who don’t necessarily rack up the gaudy stats but whose blocking or attitude helps set the tone. The coach pointed to the likes of Nicholas and twin brothers Reed and Riley Black as chief contributors in that fashion.
The program’s senior group of Falcons has been talking about winning a high school state championship together since before they even had their wings, back when they were playing flag football as sixth graders. They’ll get their shot on Thursday, as they face Marble Falls Faith (12-0) at noon at Waco ISD Stadium for the TAPPS Div. II title.
Though Herman and his 23 touchdowns won’t be on the field with them, he’ll certainly be on their minds as they carry a “Win for Eli” mindset into the game.
“They didn’t come from different schools just for high school. They’ve been playing ball since they were in grammar school,” Helton said. “To not have that guy that you’ve had since Pee Wee football all the way through high school, it’s just a different feel. It’s not just a teammate or a classmate, it’s like having another family member not out there with you.