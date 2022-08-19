Which district is the toughest? Judging the most ominous Centex loops

If you’re in the district of doom and don’t like it, you’ve got two years to deal with it.

One of the things that makes high school football in Texas among the most revered forms of sport in the world is the opposite of tradition. It’s reinvention. The University Interscholastic League contains more than 1,200 member schools that field football teams, and every two years the organization takes on the steep challenge of reshuffling the deck according to enrollment and geography.

Some districts stay mostly the same, even for a decade or more. Once upon a time in West Texas, there was a loop that contained Abilene, Odessa, Midland and San Angelo schools that got so familiar that it became known as the Little Southwest Conference.

But more often, little tweaks here and there create big-time appeal on the football field. As we begin a new UIL two-year cycle, Central Texas has three legitimate districts of doom.

In Class 4A Division I, defending 4A D-I state champion Stephenville is grouped with 2021 4A D-II champ China Spring and a La Vega program that has reached the state title game three times since 2015 (the Pirates won two of them). Those three are in a five-team district along with Alvarado and Waxahachie Life, which means that 60% of the loop has lifted a state championship trophy in the last four years.

In 3A D-I, defending champion Lorena will play 2021 3A D-II champ Franklin in a district game. But the Leopards and Lions aren’t the only programs in 11-3A D-I with state title credentials. Cameron Yoe is less than a decade removed from a state title three-peat and Rockdale won it all in 2017. Rounding out the bunch, Academy, McGregor and Troy have all made the playoffs and finished with winning records within the last three years.

In 2A D-I, Crawford, Bosqueville, Marlin and Riesel make up half of 8-2A DI. Crawford defeated Bosqueville in the regional final round of the playoffs to reach the state semifinals in 2020. Last fall, Marlin outlasted Crawford in the regional final to reach the state semis. Meanwhile, Riesel traveled three rounds into the playoffs in 3A D-II last season before being reclassified back to 2A.

Marlin, ranked No. 4 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, has been tabbed as the preseason district favorite, while No. 7 Crawford boasts a 26-3 record over the last two seasons. That might make the eight-team district seem top-heavy. But the rest of the group includes Rosebud-Lott, a proud program that’s trending upward, and Bruceville-Eddy, a district champion in 2019.

That’s a rundown of the Central Texas’ three super districts. So which one is the toughest?

A brief, informal survey of area coaches and media members this week produced a clear answer.

Mart coach Kevin Hoffman summed it up: “That one McGregor’s in (11-3A D-I), that’s brutal. You’re really doing something just to make the playoffs. If you’re fourth in that district, you can play for a while.”

The Texas Football preseason rankings tout the local 3A D-I district as well. Franklin opens at No. 2, one spot ahead of Lorena at No. 3. Academy, an 11-game winner last season is No. 13, and Cameron Yoe, despite a 4-7 record in 2021, is slotted at No. 20. Rockdale, which returns nine offensive and 10 defensive starters from a playoff team, is projected to finish out of the playoffs.

Apparently all of that wasn’t enough of a challenge for Lorena, which will play China Spring, West and La Vega in nondistrict.

“Cameron and Academy are our first two district ball games. So we’re front-end loaded, brother," Lorena coach Ray Biles said.

Although the 3A powerhouse district swept the opinion poll as the best, neither of the others will be a breeze.

The one saving grace for teams in 5-4A D-I is that it’s a five-team district. A single victory in the league is probably enough to earn a playoff berth.

In 8-2A D-I, all eight teams will play three nondistrict games, take a bye week on Sept. 16, then it’s a seven-week battle royal. Moody, for example, which will be trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, faces Marlin, Bosqueville, Crawford and Riesel in a four-week run.

It will come as consolation to some that realignment is just around the corner in February of 2024.

“This area, with those three districts, it’ll be a knock-down-drag-out and a grind every week,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said.