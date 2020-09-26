Whitney 36, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 21

In Dallas, Garrett Peacock picked apart the Oak Cliff Life secondary, passing for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to their first road win of the season.
Whitney (2-3, 1-0 in 7-3A D-I) bounced back from back-to-back road losses against Rogers and Mart by posting a win in its district opener.
The brutal stretch of road games continues next week when Whitney travels to play second-ranked Grandview on Friday.
Photos: Week 5 high school football scenes
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
Waco West Mesquite
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
China Spring Mexia
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
reicherbrentwood
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
University A&M Consolidated
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!