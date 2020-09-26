 Skip to main content
Whitney 36, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 21
In Dallas, Garrett Peacock picked apart the Oak Cliff Life secondary, passing for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to their first road win of the season.

Whitney (2-3, 1-0 in 7-3A D-I) bounced back from back-to-back road losses against Rogers and Mart by posting a win in its district opener.

The brutal stretch of road games continues next week when Whitney travels to play second-ranked Grandview on Friday.

