Whitney 41, Robinson 0

WHITNEY — In recent matchups between the Whitney Wildcats and Robinson Rockets, the game has always come down to the final minutes.
Whitney was a trend buster on Friday night.
The Wildcats used a mighty defensive effort to keep visiting Robinson out of the end zone and pick up an emphatic shutout win on Friday night. It was a nice homecoming for Whitney (1-1) after dropping a road contest at Quinlan Ford in Week 1, while Robinson dipped to 1-1 after its second straight road game. The Rockets will play their 2020 home debut next Friday against Troy, while Whitney will next travel to Rogers.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer looks for running room around China Spring defender Tristyn Pechacek (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter hauls in a pass while defended by China Spring's Bryce Tabor in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer is tackled by China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner in the first half of the Cougars’ win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) is pulled down by Lorena's Daylan Browder during the Cougars' 42-13 win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) scores past Lorena's Andrew Brittain in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter hauls in a pass while defended by China Spring's Bryce Tabor in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
La Vega Connally
Connally star Kavian Gaither outruns the the La Vega defense for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Cadets the lead. Gaither finished with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Jar'Quae Walton (left) cuts back against the Connally defensive pressure in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega quarterback Ara Rauls III (left) eludes Connally's Jamarie Wiggins in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega running back Jesse Majors-Sterling high-steps into the end zone at the end of his first-half touchdown run that tied the game at 7 with Connally.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Ara Rauls III looks for an opening while being chased by Connally's LaMarcus McDonald (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Jesee Majors-Sterling (left) scored the first touchdown of the night for the Pirates, past Connally's LaMarcus McDonald, finishing with 62 yards on 10 attempts.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
martmcgregor
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
Mart’s Roddrell Freeman causes McGregor’s quarterback Veandre McDaniel to fumble the ball.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
McGregor's Deondre Parker tries to hold on to the ball while covered by Mart's Tristan Holt.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
McGregor's quarterback Veandre McDaniel scores a touchdown past Mart's DaMarion Medlock.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
Keishawn Clater's kickoff return for a touchdown past McGregor's Kaiser Medina staked Mart to a three-touchdown lead at halftime.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!