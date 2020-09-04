 Skip to main content
Whitney 41, Robinson 0
WHITNEY — In recent matchups between the Whitney Wildcats and Robinson Rockets, the game has always come down to the final minutes.

Whitney was a trend buster on Friday night.

The Wildcats used a mighty defensive effort to keep visiting Robinson out of the end zone and pick up an emphatic shutout win on Friday night. It was a nice homecoming for Whitney (1-1) after dropping a road contest at Quinlan Ford in Week 1, while Robinson dipped to 1-1 after its second straight road game. The Rockets will play their 2020 home debut next Friday against Troy, while Whitney will next travel to Rogers.

