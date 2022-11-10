Whitney blows past Teague, 38-15

In a matchup between two first-year head coaches, David Haynes Jr. and his Whitney Wildcats came out on top, defeating Teague, 38-15, in the bi-district playoff round.

Whitney (9-3) will face Pottsboro in the area round contest next week.

“I’m super excited,” Haynes said. “Excited for the kids. Excited for the community of Whitney. That was one thing we always planned on, putting Whitney, Texas, on the map.”

The Wildcats totaled 300 yards of offense, just 10 more than their opponent. The defense snatched four turnovers, three of them interceptions, but only one of them resulted in a score.

“We played well,” Haynes said of his team’s performance. “We didn’t always execute. We got lazy and complacent so we just need to continue to work on ourselves and play hard the whole game.”

The beginning of the game began slow with the teams trading opening drives without a score.

The Lions started off with miscues early as a would-be 60-yard run by J’kybryen Harris was scratched because of a holding call. Teague was able to advance past midfield when Wildcats senior Duan Johnson picked off Zak Leija but the Lions were able to force the Whitney to punt. The Wildcats, however, returned the favor with a three-and-out.

Whitney was then able to gain excellent field position on the return, starting at the Lions’ 12. After a gain of seven thanks to a pass to Kaden Tanner, Mason Seely dashed in, rolling over a lineman, for the touchdown.

The Lions then turned it over on downs and Whitney began its drive at the Teague 45. An 11-yard pass to Jairdyn Anderson and a pair of runs by Demarion Johnson followed.

An offside flag on the Lions gave the Wildcats five yards and they ended the quarter with a first down thanks to a 10-yards carry by Jordan Johnson.

David Haynes III scampered into the end zone with a nine-yard run to start the second quarter.

Teague fumbled two plays into its following drive and Whitney recovered. Celebration was short lived as the Lions got the ball back immediately when Harris intercepted Seely on the first play of the attack. But nothing came of it as the Lions were forced to punt once more.

Whitney added to its lead when Marcus Wilson tacked on a 21-yard touchdown run.

Teague finally got on the board with a skillful series as Leia found Caden Gonzales with a 46-yard shot to put the Lions within striking distance. Harris then broke through for 25 yards for the score.

A four-and-out later, Teague was back at it when Leija began the drive with a 25-yard keeper. The Wildcats defense halted the Lions momentum when Wilson picked off Leija on second down after a play of no gain by Teague.

After trading punts, the Wildcats added to their advantage as Seely found Wilson with a 16-yarder to push Whitney past the 50. Then after a pair of incomplete shots, Seely was able to hit Anderson with a 38-yarder to bring the Wildcats into scoring position.

Overcoming a false start, Jordan Johnson grabbed the reception on a short pass from Seely then turned and leaped over Teague DB Braden Gauntt and into the end zone, sending Whitney into the break with a 28-7 lead.

Out of the half, Teague was able to force a punt to start the third quarter but once again handed the ball over when Tanner picked off Leija. This time the Wildcats were able to capitalize overcoming a pair of flags. Haynes III added a second touchdown to his stat sheet with a six-yard carry.

To begin the final quarter, Carson Griffin aced a 25-yard field goal to pad Whitney’s lead.

The Lions were able to find the end zone one more time on a short run by Shamar Davis, adding a two-point conversion but nothing else could be done as Whitney ate up the final five minutes of the game.

Teague head coach Zach Linscomb noted he was proud in his team for their work this season but that they just didn’t do enough to advance.

“You know, once you get to this point in the season you got to be able to play your best game,” Linscomb said. “We didn’t execute some things we’ve been executing all year long. Our hats off to them. We didn’t play good enough to win tonight.”