Whitney defense paves the way in 14-0 bi-district shutout over Groesbeck

Sure, defense wins championships, but there are a lot of ways to get to the second round of the high school football playoffs.
It’s just so happens that the Whitney Wildcats leaned on a gritty defensive effort to defeat Groesbeck, 14-0, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
The Wildcats made a couple of stands with their heels on their own goal line and overall held a prolific Goats offense under 300 total yards.
It didn’t help Groesbeck’s cause that quarterback Allen Lewis, among Central Texas’ leaders in passing, was knocked out of the game in the third quarter.
Lewis had attempted to run around the right side of the line, but had been wrapped up by Whitney’s Dalton Wooten when Wildcats linebacker Jordan Newton came in to clean up the play.
Newton hit Lewis with what was ruled to be head-to-head contact, leaving the Goats QB on the field for several minutes. Newton was ejected for targeting and Lewis didn’t come back into the game.
“Our kid plays rough,” Whitney coach Mark Byrd said about Newton. “I hate the kid went out, but we knew we had to go get the quarterback. Not at that extent. (Lewis) is a good ball player. He’s a junior and Coach (Jerry) Bomar is going to enjoy him next year.”
Byrd pointed to the tough schedule that Whitney (6-5) played in the regular season that prepared them for the bi-district round. Three of the Wildcats’ losses this season were against state-ranked Grandview, West and Mart.
Whitney will face yet another state-ranked opponent when they meet No. 3 Mount Vernon in the Class 3A Division I second round next week. That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Wildcats’ defense punched their ticket to another week of football.
Groesbeck had the ball with a first down and goal to go twice in the first half, but the Whitney defense turned away the Goats both times.
With the game still scoreless late in the first quarter, Allen Lewis found Anthony Lewis running a go route on the left hash mark for 44-yard gain to the Whitney 10.
But four plays later, Groesbeck faced fourth-and-goal from the 6. Lewis found a seam in the right side of the offensive line and ran through it. He tried to lower his shoulder and crash into the end zone, but Newton met him inside the 1 and kept the Goats QB out of the end zone.
Instead it was Whitney that would get on the scoreboard first with a big play early in the second quarter.
Peacock had been peppering the Groesbeck secondary with intermediate passes to the sideline when one of those shorter plays hit it big. Peacock connected with Kyler Cryns, who broke a tackle and took off down the sideline. Cryns dashed 68 yards for the score, leaving the Goats defense behind on the touchdown catch-and-run.
Groesbeck seemed ready to answer late in the second quarter as Lewis once again got the passing game going. His short pass to Brenden Morrow turned into a 14-yard gain to the Whitney 24. Lewis’ next pass was caught by Anthony Lewis for a short gain, then a face-mask penalty gave the Goats another first-and-goal at the Wildcats’ 10.
On third-and-goal, Allen Lewis threw a fade pass in the right corner of the end zone, but Tyson Pringle couldn’t quite pull it in for the Groesbeck TD, setting up fourth-and-goal from the 11.
Lewis scrambled to his right looking for a Goat in the end zone, but Newton and Teagan Winkler dropped him for a two-yard loss.
With that, Whitney had preserved its 7-0 advantage as the bands marched at halftime.
With Lewis out of the game in the fourth quarter, Whitney added an insurance touchdown on a trick play.
Peacock handed to Orrin Green on a reverse, then Green pitched to Jairdyn Anderson on a double reverse. Not done yet, Anderson pulled up and lofted a pass to an open Peacock for a 14-yard touchdown.
Along with his TD catch and toss, Peacock threw for 255 yards to lead the Wildcats.
Groesbeck closes its season with an 8-3 mark. The Goats were trying to win their first playoff game since 1994.