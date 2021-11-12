Whitney defense paves the way in 14-0 bi-district shutout over Groesbeck

Sure, defense wins championships, but there are a lot of ways to get to the second round of the high school football playoffs.

It’s just so happens that the Whitney Wildcats leaned on a gritty defensive effort to defeat Groesbeck, 14-0, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Wildcats made a couple of stands with their heels on their own goal line and overall held a prolific Goats offense under 300 total yards.

It didn’t help Groesbeck’s cause that quarterback Allen Lewis, among Central Texas’ leaders in passing, was knocked out of the game in the third quarter.

Lewis had attempted to run around the right side of the line, but had been wrapped up by Whitney’s Dalton Wooten when Wildcats linebacker Jordan Newton came in to clean up the play.

Newton hit Lewis with what was ruled to be head-to-head contact, leaving the Goats QB on the field for several minutes. Newton was ejected for targeting and Lewis didn’t come back into the game.

“Our kid plays rough,” Whitney coach Mark Byrd said about Newton. “I hate the kid went out, but we knew we had to go get the quarterback. Not at that extent. (Lewis) is a good ball player. He’s a junior and Coach (Jerry) Bomar is going to enjoy him next year.”