Whitney hires David Haynes to fill AD/HFC position

Sometime after 11 p.m. Fridayl Lionel Richie's “All Night Long” blared over the speakers at Baylor Ballpark. No song ever seemed more accurate, as Valley Mills and Bosqueville played and played and played. Even after an hour and 20-minute lightning delay, they kept playing. But the long wait was worth it for the No. 6 Eagles as they pushed across a run in the eighth inning to squeeze out a 5-4 win over the No. 2 Bulldogs to punch a ticket to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2019.