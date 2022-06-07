Whitney hires Haynes to fill AD/HFC position

Whitney ISD has approved the hiring of David Haynes Jr. as its new head football coach and athletic director.
Haynes spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator at Valley Mills. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as the head coach at Marlin, where he amassed a 6-13 record with one playoff appearance. He also had a prior stint coaching at Connally as a football and basketball assistant.
The Whitney job opened in May after Mark Byrd stepped down following a four-season run in which the Wildcats went 26-20.
Haynes was a high school standout in the early 2000s at McGregor, just like his father before him in the 1980s. David Junior's son David III won first-team Super Centex honors at linebacker as a sophomore at Valley Mills last year and would figure to slide in as one of the Wildcats' top defenders.