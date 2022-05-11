Whitney looking for new football coach after Byrd’s departure

Whitney ISD is in the market for a new head football coach/athletic director after Mark Byrd announced this week that he was stepping down.
Byrd led the Wildcats for four seasons, compiling a 26-20 record with three playoff trips. Whitney’s best year under Byrd came in 2019, when the Wildcats went 11-2 and won the District 9-3A Div. I title before falling in a slobberknocker of a regional playoff game against Troy, 9-7.
Whitney went 6-6 in the 2021 season, beating Groesbeck in the bi-district playoffs before falling to Mount Vernon, 57-30, in the area round.
