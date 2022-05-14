Whitney Wildcats edge Academy, but playoff game under review

The Whitney Wildcats erased a 4-0 deficit to defeat Academy, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon and claimed the best-of-three area-round series at Midway High School’s baseball diamond.

Whitney scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including the tying and go-ahead runs on a Bumblebee error.

However, the game is under dispute as Whitney pitcher Colby Estill might have exceeded the pitch count. Multiple sources reported on Saturday afternoon that the appeal of the game will go to the UIL State Executive Committee early next week. Estill recorded the final out in the top of the seventh inning.

Academy and Whitney engaged in a pitcher’s duel through the first five innings and went to the sixth in a scoreless tie. That’s when the Bumblebees plated four runs and set the stage for the Wildcats’ rally.

Whitney lost the opening game of the series, 6-2 at Lake Belton on Thursday. Then the Wildcats evened things with an 8-5 win on Friday night in Whitney.

If the Wildcats' win is allowed to stand, they will advance to play Franklin in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. Franklin defeated West, 6-1, on Saturday in Salado to clinch that best-of-three series.

China Spring 3, Taylor 1; China Spring 10, Taylor 5: The China Spring baseball team bounced back from dropping Game 1 of its 4A area-round playoff series against Taylor by sweeping a doubleheader at home on Friday night and winning the best-of-three set.

The Cougars scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the deciding game, then added four more in the bottom of the third to build a 6-0 lead.

China Spring’s Bryce Tabor and JC Hughes each drove in two runs in the deciding game. Four Cougars pitchers combined to limit the Ducks to five runs.

China Spring pitcher Cage McCloud threw a gem in the opening game of the doubleheader. He struck out 11, scattering four hits and giving up one earned run in the complete-game performance.

Taylor won Game 1 on its home field, 2-1, on Thursday night.

The Cougars (26-8), who were No. 6 in 4A by the final DiamondPro/THSBA rankings of the regular season, advance to play No. 15 Rusk in the third round of the 3A playoffs. Times and sites are yet to be determined.

SOFTBALL

Lorena 9, Corsicana Mildred 8: In Waxahachie, the Lorena softball team celebrated a trip to the fourth round of the playoffs by finishing off a series sweep of Mildred on Friday night.

The Lady Leopards rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to surge ahead.

Lorena pitcher Alexis Nava earned the win in the circle after tossing the first five innings, then Kate Houser stepped in to hold off the Lady Eagles in their final two at bats.

Lorena (26-4) advances to meet Diboll in the 3A Region 3 semifinals.