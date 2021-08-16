Wild and woolly West: Trojans still loaded with plenty of firepower

It remains to be seen whether West will produce a 1,000-yard rusher like the dynamic Janek, but that might be a moot point. It will be more important for running back candidates TJ McCutcheon, Zane Harper and Joseph Pendleton to produce rushing yardage as a unit.

“I think there have been a lot of guys that have responded to that competition, a lot of guys who are ready to answer the bell and compete and go fill those spots,” Pendleton said.

Quarterback will also be up for grabs as Gordon, junior Zane Mienen and sophomore Gus Crane are getting snaps during practice.

“Zane was our backup last year, and he’s getting a lot of work at it,” Woodard said. “Gus Crane was our JV quarterback last year and Gage is another kid who has played quarterback in the past. Each of those three guys has kind of a different skill set, things that they bring to the table. We’re going to see what the identity of this team comes to be and go from there.”

No matter who plays quarterback, the Trojans plan to throw the ball more often with Wyatt Wolf likely being a go-to receiver.