Wild and woolly West: Trojans still loaded with plenty of firepower

WEST — Combining for more than 2,000 yards on the ground, West running backs Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick made a lot of defensive coordinators uncomfortable last year.
The pair has graduated but that doesn’t mean the Trojans are in despair.
West coach David Woodard is planning a backfield by committee to replace Janek and Kendrick. With a veteran offensive line and potentially one of the best defenses in Central Texas, the Trojans hope to build on last year’s 9-3 season.
“We have big plans for this team in terms of what we feel they can do,” said West coach David Woodard. “We did lose key guys from last year’s team, especially both of our running backs. We do have some experience especially on the defensive side of the football, and we’re looking for big things from those guys.”
The Trojans’ 2020 season ended with a 24-21 loss in the Class 3A Division I area playoffs to a Mount Vernon squad that was coached by former Baylor coach Art Briles.
The returning West players felt they could have won that game, and plan to dive deeper into the playoffs in 2021.
“I think it will be fuel for everybody practicing harder and working harder,” said West linebacker-quarterback Gage Gordon. “We have what it takes. We can probably go further.”
It remains to be seen whether West will produce a 1,000-yard rusher like the dynamic Janek, but that might be a moot point. It will be more important for running back candidates TJ McCutcheon, Zane Harper and Joseph Pendleton to produce rushing yardage as a unit.
“I think there have been a lot of guys that have responded to that competition, a lot of guys who are ready to answer the bell and compete and go fill those spots,” Pendleton said.
Quarterback will also be up for grabs as Gordon, junior Zane Mienen and sophomore Gus Crane are getting snaps during practice.
“Zane was our backup last year, and he’s getting a lot of work at it,” Woodard said. “Gus Crane was our JV quarterback last year and Gage is another kid who has played quarterback in the past. Each of those three guys has kind of a different skill set, things that they bring to the table. We’re going to see what the identity of this team comes to be and go from there.”
No matter who plays quarterback, the Trojans plan to throw the ball more often with Wyatt Wolf likely being a go-to receiver.
“One thing we like about all of the quarterbacks is they run really well,” Woodard said. “In the passing game, we haven’t thrown the ball a lot around here the last few years. We’re a little rusty at that right now. We want to throw it more. Last year we were about 80-20 (running-throwing). We’d like to be closer to 60-40. We know we’ve got to get better at that, and that’s been a real point of emphasis this fall.”
West’s offensive line will be a major strength with Luke Wines, Cash Fuller, Brock Klander and Grant Sykora back as returning starters and Jaden Anderson joining them. Most of the offensive linemen will also be key players on the defensive line.
“They’ve got a ton of starts under their belt and understand what we’re trying to do,” Woodard said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
McCutcheon and Brandon Vanek are experienced linebackers while Gordon is versatile enough to play linebacker or defensive line.
“He’s started for us since he was a sophomore, just a really good, versatile player who plays one of our outside linebacker positions,” Woodard said. “He can move inside. If we want, we can walk him down and play defensive end. He’s a big part of what we do defensively. We’re going to move him around and do different things.”
Wolf is another veteran who will help direct the defense at safety.
“The kid (Wolf) has worked himself into an unbelievable athlete,” Woodard said. “He’s really smart, knows everything. He’s going to be the guy in the secondary who makes the calls, gets us in the right stuff, makes the right checks.”