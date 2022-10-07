Wildcat breakthrough: Temple gathers first win over Midway in rousing fashion, 44-10

Temple put a screeching halt to some Midway preeminence with plenty of dominance of its own.

With Temple’s Mikal Harrison-Pilot soaring for four total touchdowns, the Wildcats reminded that they’re the class of District 12-6A with a 44-10 victory over the Panthers on Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Temple (5-2 overall, 3-0 district) had never beaten Midway in six previous meetings, in a relatively young series that dates back to 2012. But this one was all Wildcats, as they built a comfortable 36-10 halftime lead and didn’t have to sweat a Panther comeback.

It marked Temple’s 18th straight district win, but it goes down as a sweet one since it was the first one over Midway. The last time the Wildcats lost a district game it was to the Panthers in 2019, when Midway won, 52-28.

All is not lost for Midway (1-6, 1-2), however, which still harbors legitimate playoff hopes with key games against Copperas Cove and Bryan in the next two weeks.

Harrison-Pilot, the Wildcats’ highly recruited senior receiver/utility player, certainly wasn’t cruising on autopilot in this one. Harrison-Pilot gave the Midway defenders (and any college scouts) a revealing glance at his multiskilled ability. He scored in three different ways in the first half alone, producing two touchdown runs, a 31-yard TD catch and a nifty 3-yard jump pass for a TD to close out the first half.

Playing without their own do-it-all superstar Junior Thornton, who is out for the season with a broken collarbone, the Panthers were missing some of the electricity their offense has flashed in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, early in the game Midway made some plays to at last give itself a chance. Temple took its opening drive of the game deep into Panther territory, but the Midway defense came through with not only a stop but a takeaway. The Panthers forced a fumble from Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield, and Jake Goodman pounced on the ball for the recovery for Midway.

However, Midway’s offense couldn’t do anything with the gift from its defenders, and punted the ball way. Temple capitalized on its next possession, as Rumfield hit Harrison-Pilot over the middle for a 31-yard connection. Harrison-Pilot dropped the ball after hitting the turf in the end zone, but the officials ruled that he had broken the plane with possession, and Temple took a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers responded. They put together a 75-yard scoring drive to tie the game, capped off by Reid Tedford’s 1-yard TD plunge on a nice push after going under center. However, the big play of the drive came when Tedford spotted that Temple’s defenders had jumped offsides. Taking a why-not shot downfield on the free play, Tedford zipped a pass to a leaping Ramone Conway that went for a 41-yard gain.

The Wildcats quickly went back up 14-7. Speedy back Deshaun Brundage broke a 58-yard scamper to put his team inside the Panther 10. Two plays later, Harrison-Pilot punched it in from three yards out as he lined up as a Wildcat QB (in more ways than one).

Harrison-Pilot’s 10-yard TD scoot 90 seconds into the second quarter extended the Wildcat lead to 21-7.

Midway’s offense moved the ball at times, but too often the Panthers’ marches resulted in field goal tries. James Satterfield’s 35-yard boot with 7:25 left in the second quarter pulled Midway to within 21-10, and at that point the Panthers were still very much in the game.

Leading up to this week, Midway coach Shane Anderson said that ball security would be paramount for the Panthers to win, and the coach’s words proved prophetic. Midway through the second quarter, Midway’s defense came through with a crowd-thrilling stop of a Harrison-Pilot run on a 4th-and-3 play. But on the very next play for Midway, Temple’s defenders swarmed Tedford and sacked the quarterback, and the ball came loose for a Wildcat recovery.

Deflation for Midway, exhilaration for Temple.

Five plays later, Temple cashed in, with Rumfield darting for a 9-yard score on a quarterback keeper. That pushed the gap to 29-10, and when Satterfield missed a 35-yard field goal try on Midway’s next possession, it was another tough blow for the Midway offense.

Despite taking over at its own 18 with just 48 seconds left in the half, Temple still managed to get one more TD in before intermission. The Wildcats hit the big play button when Rumfield found a streaking Christian Tutson down the Wildcat sideline. The play went for 75 yards, and gave Temple a chance for the gut punch. Two incompletions and a pass interference call later, the Wildcats landed that punch when Harrison-Pilot lined up at QB and made a sweet jump pass to his open tight end Landon Halvorson in the end zone.

It was a slow-moving, sloppy game overall, as the teams combined for 19 penalties, and that didn’t even count the handful of instances of offsetting flags.

There were only two scores in the second half. Following another nice fourth-down stop by the Midway defense, the Panthers found themselves backed up by their own end zone. Temple’s defense swarmed Midway back Daylon McGruder in the end zone for a safety late in the third quarter.

After the free kick, Temple scored again, with backup running back Jervonnie Williams hitting paydirt from nine yards out with 11:24 to play in the game to put the finishing touches on the Wildcat win.

Brundage carried 13 times for 159 yards to pace the productive Wildcat rushing attack. Temple limited Midway’s own chief ball carrier Dom Hill to just 51 yards on 12 carries.

Rumfield completed 10 of 20 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while running for another score. For Midway, Tedford hit on 9 of 18 passes for 122 yards.