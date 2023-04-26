SAN ANTONIO — As the UIL State Tennis Tournament championship morning moved along at Blossom Tennis Center, other matches finished and a crowd gathered around Court 4 where a top-notch singles battle stretched into a third set.

Crawford sophomore Aubrey Carroll pushed her opponent, Port Aransas senior Carolina Williams, to the limit, and the back-and-forth match entertained fans with no attachment to either school for hours.

Finally, almost 150 minutes after they started, Williams closed out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over the Pirates’ Carroll on Wednesday morning for the Class 2A girls’ singles championship.

Carroll said it was her first time playing a three-set match of that length. But the Crawford sophomore didn’t let up much if at all.

“Physically, I was tired. Mentally, I think I was still there,” Carroll said. “I do think physically I should maybe play more matches that go into a third set just maybe so I’m more prepared, so I know what it feels like. But it was a good match.”

Despite the hard-fought defeat, Carroll didn’t shed any tears after the marathon final. She took pictures with her mom, Pirates tennis coach Jeff Coker and teammates, showing off her silver medal. Carroll became the second Crawford player to claim a state medal, joining Ty Williams, who grasped a silver medal as a senior in 2022.

Carroll attended Vanguard as a freshman and won a TAPPS state tournament bronze medal a year ago. She now has a definitive plan moving forward.

“The focus and the goal will be to come back and win next year,” Carroll said.

Williams, a University of Texas-Tyler signee, demonstrated an uncanny ability to hit lob shots right on top of the baseline throughout the three-set match, very seldom going too long. Her shot for the penultimate point flew so high that when it once again hit the baseline, the resulting bounce was too high for Carroll to reach.

But Carroll turned the momentum of the match in the second set by hitting more drop shots and forcing play at the net.

“I brought her in more,” Carroll said. “I think that really worked for me. But I think she got used to it and in the third set it didn’t work as well.”

Carroll broke Williams’ serve early in the second set and the 2A girls’ singles finalists took turns breaking each other midway through that stanza. But Carroll closed out the set in convincing fashion by holding serve without surrendering a point for a 6-4 win.

It looked like Carroll was ready to ascend to a state title when she won the first two games of the third set. Williams was visibly frustrated as she served in jeopardy of going down two breaks. The Port Aransas player intentionally smacked a dead ball into the net, earning her a warning from the court-side official.

Rather than come unraveled, however, Williams’ focus seemed to sharpen.

“I thought that that might have been a crack, too, but she bounced back,” Carroll said.

Williams held serve and proceeded to win three straight games. After the Crawford and Port Aransas players took turns holding serve in the next four games, Williams finished the match by breaking Carroll’s service for the match.

Williams and Carroll exchanged a long series of extended, suspenseful points, each dazzling the crowd by putting “how’d she do that?” shots in play. Each had their share of impressive winners as well. Williams walked away with the gold, but Carroll left with a chance to come back again and a plan for winning gold.

“The lobs and slices were her two key things, which is something for me to work on,” Carroll said. “I’m more used to just hitting it back and forth.”