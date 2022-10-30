Willing to work for it: Midway's senior-led volleyball squad poised for playoff grind

When they were all around 11 years old, Midway’s current volleyball seniors linked up together on a select team called the Waco Juniors.

Three years later, that same group reached nationals as part of that select squad.

So, they’ve played together for a while. They’ve been on more road trips than they can remember with one another. And each of the six Midway seniors call themselves close friends.

Not only does Midway boast a tight, familial bond, but it also is loaded with as many heavy hitters as the ’27 Yankees. How deep are these Pantherettes? For a number of home matches, a few players have stood behind the bench, as Midway has more bashers than it had seats.

That blend of unity, depth and an insatiable work ethic has made 19th-ranked Midway (36-10) a team capable of doing some major damage as the UIL state playoffs get started this week.

Midway head coach Ryan Porter said he always expected that when this special six-pack reached their senior seasons, the Pantherettes would be a tough team to beat.

“I’ve seen them play since they were 10 and 11 years old,” said Porter, whose team will open up against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs on Tuesday in Corsicana. “Over the past eight years, we kind of knew what we were going to get with them when they finally got to be seniors. I don’t think excited is a big enough word to explain how a coach feels about a group that he knows and cares that much about.”

A team that gets along isn’t guaranteed to win at an elite level, but it sure doesn’t hurt.

“We all push each other in practice, especially us as captains,” said senior setter Cambry Saul. “If someone is having a bad day, we’ll keep going at them to get them get better and we just push each other hard.”

The team bonding doesn’t end when practice concludes. This is a group that will linger, that will plan after-school get-togethers and excursions. They’re firm believers that it has aided their on-court chemistry this season.

“All six of the seniors hang out pretty much every single day, after school and on the weekends. … We’re all best friends on and off the court,” said outside hitter Miriam Williams, the squad’s kill leader.

In addition to Williams and Saul, the senior group includes outside hitter Sydney Smith, defensive specialist Kennedy Bryant, outside hitter/middle blocker Reagan Rigney and middle blocker Ally Acosta.

It’s an immensely talented group that contributed heavily to a 12-0 run through District 12-6A on the way to the district championship. But they’re not about to coast on their talent, either.

If anything, Midway’s coaching staff sometimes has to tap the brakes to keep these Pantherettes from working too hard.

“They don’t know when to stop working. I like that,” Porter said. “When we finish practice, they’re not in a hurry to go somewhere else, they want to get better. They’re asking to stay later and get more reps in and we’re having to limit on jumps and even pull them off of the weight rack at times. That’s a rare thing to have in some athletes, that intrinsic motivation to kick it in to a different gear. There’s quite a few girls on that team that definitely, definitely have that.”

So, they work hard. They play hard. They enjoy their time together. And they’re not ready for it to end anytime soon.

Midway has been a perennial playoff team in recent seasons, but the program has not reached the third round of the playoffs since 2015. The trend has been to win one playoff match, then lose in the area round.

These players are determined to change the narrative.

“We’re kind of notorious for losing in round two,” Rigney said. “So that’s definitely the goal to get past there. But we have a lot of potential, and I think we can go far.”

The competition will be thick again. It always is in the playoffs, especially at the 6A level. But Porter likes what his team brings to the court, including its consistency and its steady passing, led by last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, sophomore libero Jade Washington.

“If we can clean up a few unnecessary errors, we’re going to be hard to beat,” Porter said. “We’re going to score a lot of points and they’re going to have to play pretty clean in order to beat us.”