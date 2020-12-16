ARLINGTON — Mart’s seniors have celebrated three state championships in their high school careers.

But when the clock hit zero in the 2020 Class 2A Division II state final, it was like a huge punch in the stomach for a couple of Panthers.

Windthorst put together a 75-yard game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Trojans QB Cy Belcher ran one yard for a TD and running back Ethan Belcher added the two-point conversion.

That’s how Windthorst brought down three-time defending state champion Mart, 22-21, on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.

When Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman’s final pass fell incomplete, he went down to his knees. He and fellow senior Micah Sauls were on the turf in disbelief, all by themselves for many yards until members of both teams came over to console them.

The Panthers (14-1) had walloped many an opponent, including five consecutive foes from 3A Division I to start the season. But the Trojans weren’t going to be subdued by a typical Mart knockout punch.

Mart went ahead for the first time in this 2A D-II final when Freeman leaped over Sauls and Cameron Atkins for a one-yard touchdown that capped the Panthers’ opening drive of the third quarter. Mart plowed ahead on the 53-yard march, using 12 plays to get the job done.

But that was a theme for Windthorst (15-1). The Trojans made Mart work for just about every yard in the state final.

And when the Panthers had a chance to go ahead by two scores midway through the fourth quarter, Windthorst got a crucial stop.

Mart gained a first down on a pass interference penalty that put the Panthers at the Trojans’ 16. But Mart didn’t get any closer to a score. Freeman’s pass on fourth-and-19 from the 25 couldn’t quite connect with Tristan Holt in the end zone.

With that, Windthorst regained possession at its own 25 with 4:11 remaining.

Mart quickly forced the Trojans into a fourth-and-six from the 29. But Cy Belcher, the game’s offensive MVP, found Kyle Wolf for a 27-yard gain into Panthers territory.

Mart again had Windthorst down to its last play on a fourth-and-12 from the Panthers’ 26. Belcher went back to Wolf for 14 yards, just enough to keep the drive alive.

Three plays later Belcher plunged into the end zone from one yard out.

After the teams volleyed timeouts, the Trojans lined up to kick a tying extra point. But when the Windthorst offensive line shifted, Mart jumped offside just as the ball was snapped and Windthorst kicker Tryston Harding’s extra point try sailed wide left.

The penalty against Mart gave the Trojans another chance. This time Ethan Belcher, lined up as the wildcat QB, took off to his right and glided into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

“We were watching for a fake,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “They shifted, we jumped and he missed the kick. They got a yard and a half to go for two, and that’s hard to stop. We plugged up where he wanted to run it and he bounced it and outran (the safety) to the pylon.”

With only 26 seconds remaining, Freeman got a look at three desperation pass attempts. He ran for four yards and stepped out of bounds on the first. On the second one, he was forced to throw away under pressure and the third fell innocuously to the turf in the middle of the field with no time remaining.

“We came in here 14-0, three-time state champion and we got outplayed,” Hoffman said.

Freeman finished with 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns and another 67 passing. But he’ll have to settle for three state championship rings.

“He has started and played in every game in his high school career,” Hoffman said. “He’s been the catalyst for this team the last couple of years.”

Windthorst came out punching with confidence from the first quarter.

After the Trojans stymied Mart’s first possession of the game, Panthers punter Trey Powell had to chase down a high snap and couldn’t quite gather it in. Windthorst linebacker Harding recovered the loose ball at the Mart 27 to set up the game’s first score.

The Trojans appeared to have scored on a four-yard run by Ethan Belcher, but a replay review indicated Belcher was down a half yard short. No matter, his cousin, quarterback Cy Belcher, bulldozed his way into the end zone on the next play to put the Trojans ahead 7-0 with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

Mart was attempting to respond when Freeman fumbled inside the Windthorst 5 and, once again, Harding was there to grab the bouncing ball, this time stopping a Panthers scoring drive.

But Mart didn’t allow the Trojans to get out of the deep hole in their own territory and the Panthers won a field-position battle.

Mart took over for its third offensive series at the Windthorst 28 and needed just two plays to score.

Freeman slid away from a couple of Trojan defenders in the middle of the field, got to the outside and sprinted 25 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7.

Windthorst, which lost a 58-6 decision to Mart in the second round of the playoffs in 2017, showed resolve to respond to Freeman’s first big play.

The Trojans got a good return from Wolf on the ensuing kickoff and began a march at the Panthers’ 42.

Cy Belcher hit Wolf with a 12-yard pass to convert a third-and-five from the Mart 37. Then, facing a third-and-eight from the 12, Belcher looked for Wolf again and found him in the end zone. Once again, the pass went for 12 yards, but this time it put the Trojans back in front, 14-7, with 2:28 left in the second quarter.

Freeman seemed to put his team on his shoulders in the second quarter. With just 2:22 left get a tying score before halftime, Freeman needed only 59 seconds.

The Mart QB danced through a hole in the right side, then outran the Windthorst defense up the right sideline on a 65-yard touchdown run that tied it at 14.

Freeman rushed for 150 yards on 11 carries in the first half, keeping the Panthers treading water despite Windthorst getting the script it wanted.

The Trojans held the ball for more than 14 minutes of the first half, keeping it away from the dynamic Mart playmakers. But the Panthers still more than doubled Windthorst in total offense, 185-75, through two quarters.

Mart finished with 308 yards of offense to Windthorst’s 154.

