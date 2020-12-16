Windthorst's late drive brings down mighty Mart, 22-21

The penalty against Mart gave the Trojans another chance. This time Ethan Belcher, lined up as the wildcat QB, took off to his right and glided into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

“We were watching for a fake,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “They shifted, we jumped and he missed the kick. They got a yard and a half to go for two, and that’s hard to stop. We plugged up where he wanted to run it and he bounced it and outran (the safety) to the pylon.”

With only 26 seconds remaining, Freeman got a look at three desperation pass attempts. He ran for four yards and stepped out of bounds on the first. On the second one, he was forced to throw away under pressure and the third fell innocuously to the turf in the middle of the field with no time remaining.

“We came in here 14-0, three-time state champion and we got outplayed,” Hoffman said.

Freeman finished with 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns and another 67 passing. But he’ll have to settle for three state championship rings.

“He has started and played in every game in his high school career,” Hoffman said. “He’s been the catalyst for this team the last couple of years.”

Windthorst came out punching with confidence from the first quarter.