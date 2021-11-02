Wings like an Eagle: ECA soars to first-ever state title at TAPPS meet

We haven’t even reached Thanksgiving Break, and it’s already been a banner year for Eagle Christian Academy.
Eagle Christian’s boys’ cross country team seized the Class 1A state title at the TAPPS State Championships on Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. It marked a breakthrough win for the four-year-old private high school, as it goes down as the first team title in school history.
And it really wasn’t all that close. ECA won going away, with a winning score of 74 points, best in the 13-team field and 20 points ahead of second-place finisher Victory Baptist Academy of Weatherford.
“Coming from the AD, it’s really great, just to see where our programs have come,” ECA athletic director Bryce Frazier said. “We had a kid last year finish first individually, but we got third as a team. To come through this year and get first as a team, it means that much more, because the whole (athletic) program gets to celebrate with it.”
Maximus Austin made a maximum impact for Eagle Christian in his first TAPPS state cross country meet. The senior transferred to ECA prior to the school year from University, where he was a UIL state cross country qualifier last year. Austin looked right at home with the Eagles, powering to a second-place finish in a time of 17:55.1 on the 5K boys’ course. San Angelo Cornerstone’s David Salas proved to be the only runner in that race to cross the line before Austin, as Salas pocketed a winning clocking of 17:16.7.
“It was huge. Him coming in was a big help for the team, for sure,” said ECA cross country coach Jerry Snider. “We only had five guys at the end of the year. We needed every one of them to be able to make it. I ran at A&M and I remember running for Pat Henry and … it always helped to have that stinger on the front that gets you up there. If your first person can get low points for you, it helps a lot.”
Frazier said Austin’s leadership doesn’t end on race day.
“He made the whole difference. He did come in second the other day, but he had come off a concussion in a football game a week and a half before that,” Frazier said. “So, coming off of some injury stuff, but it was just huge. Not only his running ability, but his whole team dynamic. He didn’t care that he got second yesterday. When he found out that they had won as a team, he was so excited about that.”
Though Austin set a brisk pace, you don’t win a cross country team title without contributions from all five scoring runners. For ECA, all five athletes chugged to top-25 individual finishes. Junior Ethan Morgan placed 10th overall, while Caleb Lapes finished 16th, Jonathan Kidd was 22nd and Kayden Daniel came in 24th.
Each had their own unique story and journey. Morgan ran as a sprinter on ECA’s track team last spring, but wanted to give distance running a go and competed in cross country for the first time this fall. Lapes and Kidd are seniors who have logged plenty of miles over the past four years, and have witnessed firsthand ECA’s growth as a program. The Eagles were fifth overall their freshman year, fourth two years ago and third last year.
As for Daniel, he is a freshman who mostly competed in JV races all season. He gained confidence as the season progressed, and saved his best performance for the last — and most significant — meet of the season.
That pack mentality served ECA well.
“Beyond proud. They did exactly what I trained them to do and what our strategy was going in,” Snider said. “It’s funny, I told them at the starting line, they could place first as a team or they could place eighth as a team, and it just all depended on how it all shook out and what they wanted to do once they got on the course.”
When the Eagles picked up their state championship banner, it wasn’t just a victory for the cross country program but the entire school and athletic department. Frazier said he hopes it inspires more such achievements.
“It’s a good foundation to work on and to start with, for sure. We’re definitely excited about it,” Frazier said.
In other action at the TAPPS state meet, Vanguard’s girls nabbed a bronze medal in the Class 2A race, while Live Oak came in fourth. Providence Classical out of Spring won the 2A team title with a winning score of 56 points.
Vanguard was led by sophomore Maggie Winarick in seventh place, while freshman Amelia Livesay followed in 11th. Live Oak placed a pair of runners in the top five, as junior Katherine Helmer took third with a two-mile time of 13:22.4 and junior Jillian Wallace followed closely behind in fifth at 13:24.9. But a gap followed those top two Live Oak finishers, as the Falcons’ next runner placed 23rd.