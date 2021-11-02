Wings like an Eagle: ECA soars to first-ever state title at TAPPS meet

“It was huge. Him coming in was a big help for the team, for sure,” said ECA cross country coach Jerry Snider. “We only had five guys at the end of the year. We needed every one of them to be able to make it. I ran at A&M and I remember running for Pat Henry and … it always helped to have that stinger on the front that gets you up there. If your first person can get low points for you, it helps a lot.”

Frazier said Austin’s leadership doesn’t end on race day.

“He made the whole difference. He did come in second the other day, but he had come off a concussion in a football game a week and a half before that,” Frazier said. “So, coming off of some injury stuff, but it was just huge. Not only his running ability, but his whole team dynamic. He didn’t care that he got second yesterday. When he found out that they had won as a team, he was so excited about that.”

Though Austin set a brisk pace, you don’t win a cross country team title without contributions from all five scoring runners. For ECA, all five athletes chugged to top-25 individual finishes. Junior Ethan Morgan placed 10th overall, while Caleb Lapes finished 16th, Jonathan Kidd was 22nd and Kayden Daniel came in 24th.