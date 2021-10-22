Wisner, Connally Cadets leave Jarrell in the dust, 73-29

Connally picked up its second District 9-4A Div. II victory Friday night with a 73-29 rout of overwhelmed Jarrell at Mac Peoples Field, moving the Cadets closer to their postseason playoff destination. Do-everything junior running back Tre Wisner was more than happy to serve as a tour guide.
Wisner was all over the field on both sides of the ball, producing a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, TD runs of 7 and 41 yards, and a pair of two-point conversions runs, all in the first half. Reports that he sold popcorn at halftime, ahead 59-15, were inconclusive.
If Wisner doesn’t lead the way to the postseason, then the opportunistic Cadet defense will be happy to show the direction.
They gobbled up three first-half interceptions for Connally (3-4, 2-1) and each led to a touchdown. Along with the electric pick-six interception return by Wisner, where he cut across the field, Kiefer Sibley tipped and caught an interception in the first quarter and Jamarie Wiggins intercepted a pass deep in Connally territory just before half. Germone Powell also blocked a punt before halftime.
Shockingly, Jarrell (2-6, 0-3) actually led in the first half, taking the opening kickoff and scoring on a 63-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard pass from Andrew Knebel to Candon Bruner for a 7-0 lead after a Knebel extra-point kick.
But the Cadets needed only four plays to get into the scoring territory themselves. Quarterback Jelani McDonald broke loose for a four-yard scoring run after a 30-yard run by Wisner on the first Connally play from scrimmage. Wisner scooted in for the two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.
Connally led 24-15 after the first quarter as Kobe Black returned a kickoff 80 yards down the left side to cap a competitive first quarter.
But the rout was on in the second quarter with 34 unanswered points, including with back-to-back Wisner touchdown runs. Then McDonald followed with three straight touchdown passes. He tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Ah'Quavion Leathers, followed by a 48-yard strike to a wide-open Black and 25 yards to Sean Harris with just five seconds left before halftime.
Most of the Connally backups flooded the field after halftime. On just the second play of the second half, Sibley burst up the middle for a 53-yard scoring run, and Erick Lara kicked his third extra point of the night for a 66-15 lead.
After another defensive fourth-down stop, Powell capped a short drive for a 73-15 lead midway through the third quarter.
Jarrell, which lost 74-0 to China Spring earlier this year, scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cut the gap, but the damage had long been done.