Wisner, Connally Cadets leave Jarrell in the dust, 73-29

Connally picked up its second District 9-4A Div. II victory Friday night with a 73-29 rout of overwhelmed Jarrell at Mac Peoples Field, moving the Cadets closer to their postseason playoff destination. Do-everything junior running back Tre Wisner was more than happy to serve as a tour guide.

Wisner was all over the field on both sides of the ball, producing a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, TD runs of 7 and 41 yards, and a pair of two-point conversions runs, all in the first half. Reports that he sold popcorn at halftime, ahead 59-15, were inconclusive.

If Wisner doesn’t lead the way to the postseason, then the opportunistic Cadet defense will be happy to show the direction.

They gobbled up three first-half interceptions for Connally (3-4, 2-1) and each led to a touchdown. Along with the electric pick-six interception return by Wisner, where he cut across the field, Kiefer Sibley tipped and caught an interception in the first quarter and Jamarie Wiggins intercepted a pass deep in Connally territory just before half. Germone Powell also blocked a punt before halftime.

Shockingly, Jarrell (2-6, 0-3) actually led in the first half, taking the opening kickoff and scoring on a 63-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard pass from Andrew Knebel to Candon Bruner for a 7-0 lead after a Knebel extra-point kick.