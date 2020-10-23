Wisner wiggles for more scores as Connally rolls Gatesville, 56-21

Connally grabbed control from the outset with help from a marquee performance from running back Tre Wisner, as the Cadets cruised to a big win over Gatesville, 56-21, Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
The Cadets lit up the scoreboard for the entire first half, utilizing both the ground and air to have their way with the Hornets' defense. Connally (5-3 overall, 3-1 in District 9-4A Div. II) started the scoring as quarterback Kavian Gaither connected with Wisner on a 48-yard pass. That gave Connally a lead it would never relinquish for the entire game.
Gatesville (2-5, 1-3) took the field on its first drive only to fumble the ball away. Connally’s Trey Walker recovered to give the Cadets the ball back. Two plays later Gaither found wideout Perrish Cox III on a 24-yard scoring strike, securing a two-score lead.
The Hornets' struggles on offense continued throughout the first half, as Gatesville was only able to achieve 39 yards of total offense before halftime. The Cadets' defense was everywhere as the Hornets could not find a way to make a dent in the scoring difference.
Wisner added two more touchdowns on the ground from 49 yards and 74 yards out, respectively. Wisner had an impressive night as he finished with five carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns plus two catches for 48 yards and another score.
Gaither added a touchdown on a short carry while running back Jamarie Wiggins had a rushing touchdown of his own. Connally entered halftime with a 42-0 lead.
Gatesville’s problems continued in the third quarter as the Hornets had a punt tipped and recovered by Connally’s EJ Torres-Luna on the team's opening drive. One play later Wisner found the end zone on a 31-yard reverse for the running back’s fourth score of the night.
There was still fight left in the Hornets as quarterback Luke Mullins led a drive that was capped off with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brian Adams for an 18-yard score. The momentum didn’t last long as on the ensuing kickoff Marcus Long Jr. found daylight and took the ball 72 yards for a Cadets score.
Gatesville added more points in the fourth quarter as quarterback Wesley Brown scored on a 2-yard run. Gatesville continued to show some fight as the Hornets forced a Connally fumble midway through the fourth quarter. Brown found the end zone for the second time as that was the last of the points the Hornets scored on the night. Connally ran out the last two minutes of the game to secure the win.
Connally has a big matchup on the road against China Spring (7-1, 3-1) next week to decide second place in the district. Gatesville is back home to battle Jarrell (1-8, 1-3), as that game will decide the fourth and final playoff spot in District 9-4A.
