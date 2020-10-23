Wisner wiggles for more scores as Connally rolls Gatesville, 56-21

Connally grabbed control from the outset with help from a marquee performance from running back Tre Wisner, as the Cadets cruised to a big win over Gatesville, 56-21, Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.

The Cadets lit up the scoreboard for the entire first half, utilizing both the ground and air to have their way with the Hornets' defense. Connally (5-3 overall, 3-1 in District 9-4A Div. II) started the scoring as quarterback Kavian Gaither connected with Wisner on a 48-yard pass. That gave Connally a lead it would never relinquish for the entire game.

Gatesville (2-5, 1-3) took the field on its first drive only to fumble the ball away. Connally’s Trey Walker recovered to give the Cadets the ball back. Two plays later Gaither found wideout Perrish Cox III on a 24-yard scoring strike, securing a two-score lead.

The Hornets' struggles on offense continued throughout the first half, as Gatesville was only able to achieve 39 yards of total offense before halftime. The Cadets' defense was everywhere as the Hornets could not find a way to make a dent in the scoring difference.

Wisner added two more touchdowns on the ground from 49 yards and 74 yards out, respectively. Wisner had an impressive night as he finished with five carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns plus two catches for 48 yards and another score.