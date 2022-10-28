Wolves run like greyhounds, end Midway's season, 49-21

PFLUGERVILLE — The Weiss Wolves needed barely a minute to begin squashing Midway’s hope.

Pflugerville Weiss put its first touchdown on the board just 68 seconds into the game, and coasted from there to a 49-21 romp, ending Midway’s season and eliminating the Panthers from the playoffs.

Midway closes out its second year under head coach Shane Anderson with a 2-8 overall record and a 2-4 mark in District 12-6A play.

Despite that losing record, Midway entered Friday’s regular-season finale – the Panthers’ schedule featured an open date in Week 11 – with a chance to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. Midway needed a win over Weiss (5-4, 3-2) to sew up a spot.

But the Wolves have playoff dreams of their own, and their speed proved deadly to the Panther defense.

In the aftermath the loss, Midway coach Shane Anderson remained proud of the way his guys kept grinding all the way to the end, including scoring a final touchdown with 79 seconds left.

“I’m just proud of our kids,” Anderson said. “This senior group, they’ve been through a lot of adversity, been through a coaching change. That’s tough on kids. They haven’t flinched. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do. We were able to get all of them on the field, so at least they were able to walk away with some memories.”

Tate Reiland hurled four touchdowns for Weiss, three of which went to sophomore burner Adrian Wilson, who frequently found himself skating free behind the defense. Wilson finished with five catches for 111 yards and the three TDs. Reiland was 16 of 23 for 249 yards.

Midway’s offense took a big hit five games into the season when do-it-all star Junior Thornton went down with a season-ending injury. In his absence, Dom Hill carried much of the offensive load, and that was no different on this night. Hill carried 33 times for 111 yards.

But as has been the case often this year, Midway’s mistakes and inability to stop the big play defensively proved its undoing.

“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to get better at,” Anderson said. “We’ve chipped away at some things. We’ve got to find out how to be a football team, and how to be a 6A football team. And it’s hard. It can’t be a one-man show. We did some positives, but we didn’t get enough positives to get to where we wanted to get to.”

Weiss needed just four plays and 68 seconds to travel 75 yards for the first score of the game. Shifty senior Daelen Alexander capped off the drive with a 21-yard scamper to the house around the left side.

After a Panther three-and-out, Weiss again struck quickly. The Wolves gouged the Midway secondary, as Adrian Wilson got behind the defense and Tate Reiland found him on an easy pitch-and-catch for the 20-yard TD and a 14-0 Weiss lead at the 8:23 mark of the first.

Even when Midway built a little forward progress, the Panthers couldn’t sustain it. Behind the angry running of Hill, Midway moved into Wolf territory on its second possession. But the drive came up empty when James Satterfield’s low liner of a 46-yard field goal attempt angled just left of the uprights.

Later in the quarter, Hill got his sideline fired up with a 12-yard run in which most of the yardage came after contact. But on the next play, the Panthers botched a reverse that never had a chance, as Ramone Conway never got a handle on the ball and the Wolves’ Chad Otutu recovered.

Initially, Midway looked as though it might survive that turnover, as it pushed Weiss into a 3rd-and-23 situation. But on that third-down play, the Panthers were flagged for an unnecessary facemask flag, extending the drive for Weiss.

That proved costly for Midway, to say the least. On the next play, Alexander busted loose for a 43-yard touchdown run, pushing the Weiss lead to 21-0 and enacting a pretty hefty gut punch to the Panther sideline.

Reiland hit his big-play man Micah Gifford on a 39-yard scoring strike at the 4:51 mark of the second as Weiss opened up a 28-0 lead. Midway showed some life in the passing game late in the half, as Reid Tedford connected with Ramone Conway on a 53-yard gain down to the Weiss 7-yard-line.

That play was followed by a delay of more than 20 minutes as medical personnel attended to a Midway team photographer who was either hurt or ill. He was taken away on an ambulance and his status after the game was not immediately known.

Once play resumed, Midway cashed in on the big play when Tedford found Conway wide open on the left side of the end zone for a 7-yard TD and the first Panther TD with 2:18 left in the half. With the ball first in the second half, the Panthers had a chance to build a little momentum.

But that went for naught, as Weiss seized the momentum right back when Wilson beat a pair of Midway defensive backs and Reiland hit him in stride for a 50-yard TD before the end of the half.