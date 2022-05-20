Woodlands lumber lands on Midway in Game 2, 15-5

MADISONVILLE — In softball, as in life, every day is different.

One night you’re relishing a one-run win and the next you might get run-ruled.

That was the case for the Midway softball team. Just 24 hours after celebrating a series-opening victory over The Woodlands, the Highlanders struck back with a 15-5 victory over the Pantherettes on Friday night at Madisonville High School’s softball diamond.

Midway swapped out one freshman pitcher for another before the first inning was over, but neither of the young windmillers could slow down The Woodlands’ offense for long.

The Pantherettes will have to have a short memory to advance in the Class 6A playoffs. The finale of the best-of-three series is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday back at Madisonville High School.

The winner of the series will play the Mansfield Lake Ridge-Cy Ranch winner in the 6A Region 2 final next week.

Midway and The Woodlands engaged in a slugfest through the first three innings of Game 2.

The Highlanders scored four runs with a pair of home runs in the bottom of the first to jump in front, 4-0. Freshman pitcher Lanee Brown relieved her classmate Brylan Twitty after Kaelyn Zusi hit a two-run homer, which ended up capping the rally. Brown struck out the first batter she faced, then got a pair of ground outs to finish the inning.

The Pantherettes had a quick answer in the top of the second. Rori Degeer and Jayden Sadler led off the inning with back-to-back walks, then Macy Pick brought home Midway’s first run with a single to left.

Pantherettes rightfielder Charlee Yourman drilled a double to right-center that scored Sadler and Pick.

Midway first baseman Tristian Thompson capped the rally in a big way by smacking a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center and putting the Pantherettes in front, 5-4.

But the Woodlands swung back in the bottom of the third. Shortstop Taylor Roberts drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to score the first run of the inning and tie the game at 5.

Saylor Davis followed with the big hit of the night. Davis got all of a 1-2 pitch and sent it sailing over the wall in left for a grand slam. With that, the Highlanders took a 9-5 lead and Midway never recovered.

The Woodlands added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth, keeping up their odd-inning pattern. Davis and Zusi each hit their second home runs of the night to fuel the rally.

The Highlanders needed only a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to walk off with the run rule in the bottom of the sixth.

Lake Belton 8, El Campo 1

COLLEGE STATION — Lake Belton’s young program just keeps growing up.

The Broncos completed a Class 4A regional semifinal sweep of El Campo at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond, advancing to the regional final for a second straight season.

The Broncos (28-5) jumped on the Ladybirds quickly, zipping off five runs in the first inning. Casey Schultz swatted a three-run home run and Hannah Jensen later chipped in a two-run single. That cushion proved to be more than enough, as Zakayia Fredrick turned in a great effort in the circle to lock down the win.

Lake Belton, winners of 18 straight, will face Liberty in the regional final.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.