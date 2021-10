In Hubbard, Bulldogs RB Tanner Bean ran roughshod over the Jaguars. Bean carried 12 times for 150 yards and four touchdowns, then tacked on four two-point conversions.

With the win, Wortham (4-2, 1-0) has been victorious in three of its last four. The Bulldogs stay on the road at Frost next week, where they can take a big step toward a playoff spot.