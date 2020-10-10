Wortham 60, Frost 35

In Wortham, the Bulldogs unleashed an avalanche of points on the Polar Bears in the second quarter on the way to a 10-2A D-II victory.

Running back Tanner Bean fueled the Wortham offense as he rushed for 256 yards, four touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Bulldogs safety Cade McCoslin contributed a pair of interceptions, including one that he returned 65 yards for a TD.

The Bulldogs took control by scoring 36 points in the second quarter, pushing ahead 44-21 at halftime.

Wortham (3-3, 1-1) travels to Chilton (3-3, 0-1) on Friday.