HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes

Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor.

In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis posted 177 yards in the air and two touchdowns, passing for 12 of 18.He received 39 percent of fan votes.

Meanwhile, Mooney aided the Hornets in a 49-35 win over Salado, putting up 17 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. The linebacker received 46 percent of fan votes.

Hall led ECA to 52-6 win over Fairhill with 10 carries for 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as going 4-of-5 in passing with 101 yards and three touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hall picked up a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown. He received 50 percent of fan votes.

Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this story.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

It's not even a question: This is the best week of the regular season in Central Texas high school football. DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry break down the biggest of big games in this week's podcast, available on WacoTrib.com or wherever you find your podcasts.

