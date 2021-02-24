Year of the breakout: High school baseball players aim to make up for lost time

The high school baseball season was still bubbling beneath the surface when the sports world came to a halt last spring.
As the COVID-19 dominoes began to fall, a few baseball teams played out their weekend schedules. But by the middle of March, everything was on hold. And soon after that, Central Texas’ high school baseball stadiums went dark, just like every other arena in sports.
In a normal year, when the days get longer and other sports like basketball and soccer finish up, the high school athletes who thrive on the diamond get their chance to take center stage. Because the sports year never reached that point in 2020, a new season begins this spring with a whole bunch of question marks.
“When you call around and start asking about teams, nobody knows anything,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “You hear about guys, but didn’t get to see them.”
So begins the year of the breakout.
If all goes well and this high school baseball season plays out to the state tournament in June, it could present an interesting question when the Trib sports staff picks the Super Centex team. It’s possible the Newcomer of the Year and the Player of the Year will be difficult to separate.
“With the limited play of last year, everybody will be a year older with their first year of playing varsity being cut off,” Robinson coach Chris Clemons said. “There will be some names that will pop up that aren’t really known on the high school circuit. There’s great talent in this area that got to play in the summer. It really will be a breakout year for a lot of guys in the high school ranks.”
When Texans emerged from shelter in place last April, club baseball teams eventually came together and began playing in tournaments throughout the state. For athletes aimed at playing in college, as well as those who are motivated to make their mark on their high school varsity teams, the summer was a valuable time to get at-bats and pitch innings.
The high school baseball coaches were out watching their players as well as getting a look at possible future competition.
“They all progressed,” Lorena coach Brandon Graves said. “They all see great pitching in the summer, so that always helps.”
As the 2021 campaign began with preseason practice, Central Texas coaches said their players were thrilled to be back, even just working out in early February.
The UIL allowed baseball teams to begin scrimmaging a week earlier than normal, hitting the field on the first Saturday in February.
But then last week’s historic winter storm hit the pause button again. Without last week’s monitored workouts, coaches have to react accordingly as they head to the first weekend of tournaments beginning on Thursday.
“Losing eight days has really been tough on us, it has been for everybody,” Clemons said. “The arm program has to start over for my guys. Going into these tournaments, there will be a lot of guys pitch that don’t pitch in the regular season.”
Graves said he’s hesitant to let any of his pitchers even go beyond 50 pitches, which will make for some interesting box scores.
“We haven’t got to throw that many pens and actually throw live in scrimmages,” Graves said. “We’re going to have some position players probably pitch some.”
Lorena managed a couple of scrimmages before Texas went into a deep freeze. The Leopards squared off against Central Texas rival China Spring and Graves said the Cougars are already swinging the bats well.
China Spring is one of a few Central Texas programs that popped up in the txhighschoolbaseball.com preseason top 20 for its classification. The Cougars landed at No. 10 in Class 4A because coach Jesse Lopez has 10 starters returning.
“We have just about everybody back,” Lopez said. “We have all our pitchers back. We kind of have every position filled except first base and center field. I’m excited. We really do have a pretty good core back.”
However, even with all of that experience on the China Spring roster, Lopez points out that his team has played precious few playoff innings. His talented group of juniors that played varsity ball as freshmen, didn’t make it past the first round of the postseason in 2019.
“They’ve only played one playoff series,” Lopez said. “I was really looking forward to making a run and seeing what happened (in 2020), but it is what it is. I’m just glad we’re getting to play again.”
High school baseball has its own unique vibe. There are evenings in the spring when the weather is just about perfect — after the chill has faded and before the muggy summer nights set in. Then the only thing more exciting than the looming summer vacation is the competition on the field.
There will still be COVID-19 precautions as players wear masks in the dugouts and coaches put in extra hours to sanitize equipment. But it might be easy to forget the oppression of the coronavirus era.
“It is a situation where you take for granted what you can do,” Clemons said. “We didn’t get to play baseball in nice weather with the lights on. You just kind of miss the fresh-cut grass and the bright lights on a Friday night.
“You don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. I felt for those seniors not being able to finish out their senior year. It’s nice to be able to get back to a little bit of normalcy. I think it’ll be nice to get back in the dugout and look across the field and see somebody to compete against.”
China Spring's Abdallah, La Vega's Rogers make all-state
A pair of Central Texas football players earned first-team all-state recognition on the Texas Sports Writers Association 4A All-State Team.
La Vega’s all-purpose back Jordan Rogers and China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah both were honored as first-team selections. Rogers rushed for 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns, passed for 517 yards and two more TDs, and also was a four-year starter defensively for the Pirates. Abdallah rushed for 2,281 yards and 28 touchdowns, a school record for TDs for China Spring, while averaging 7.9 yards per tote.
La Vega defensive back Anthony “AJ” Burns and Connally utility player Kavian Gaither represented Central Texas as second-team all-state picks.
La Vega lineman Robert Allen and running back Jar’Quae Walton made the third team.
Texas HS Football Hall of Fame banquet changes locations
Due to COVID-related limitations, the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame will move its 2021 banquet to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
The banquet is slated for May 1, and will honor last year’s class of inductees, headlined by former Sealy great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.
The change in locations — the banquet is normally held at the Ferrell Center — will limit attendance to around 200 people.
Delayed Victory Bowl presser slated for Sunday
After a two-week delay because of bad weather, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will reveal its Super Centex Victory Bowl participants at a Sunday press conference at Waco’s Highland Baptist Church.
The event is slated for 3 p.m.
The Victory Bowl baseball and softball all-star games are scheduled for June 11 at Mary Hardin-Baylor, while the volleyball contest will be played June 12 at University and the football game later that night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Super Centex basketball nominations sought
Central Texas basketball coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Boys and Girls Basketball Teams.
In addition to a first and second team, superlatives will be chosen for Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, height, statistics and any pertinent awards or honors he or she may have achieved.
Nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.