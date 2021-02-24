Year of the breakout: High school baseball players aim to make up for lost time

The high school baseball season was still bubbling beneath the surface when the sports world came to a halt last spring.

As the COVID-19 dominoes began to fall, a few baseball teams played out their weekend schedules. But by the middle of March, everything was on hold. And soon after that, Central Texas’ high school baseball stadiums went dark, just like every other arena in sports.

In a normal year, when the days get longer and other sports like basketball and soccer finish up, the high school athletes who thrive on the diamond get their chance to take center stage. Because the sports year never reached that point in 2020, a new season begins this spring with a whole bunch of question marks.

“When you call around and start asking about teams, nobody knows anything,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “You hear about guys, but didn’t get to see them.”

So begins the year of the breakout.

If all goes well and this high school baseball season plays out to the state tournament in June, it could present an interesting question when the Trib sports staff picks the Super Centex team. It’s possible the Newcomer of the Year and the Player of the Year will be difficult to separate.