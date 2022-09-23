Yoemen hold off Lorena in wild district opener, 48-44

LORENA — Lorena saw its hopes of an emphatic comeback bounce away the hands of Cameron Yoe’s Trayjen Wilcox, as the Leopards tried their luck with an onside kick down six-points with 58 seconds left to play Friday night. But the Yoemen sealed their 48-44 victory by gifting Lorena a safety as time ran out, breaking a two-game losing streak to open up district play.

The Leopards (3-2, 0-1) seemed to come out of the half with a spark, trying to overcome a 20-point deficit, as Jackson Generals scrambled around defenders before hitting Jadon Porter with a touchdown pass. Braylon Henry continued the momentum when he picked off Braylan Drake and then switched to offense to score on a 12-yard run.

Cameron (3-2, 1-0) immediately responded as Drake hit Charlie Mayer with 25-yard pass for a first down and then handed the ball off to Armando Reyes who shuttled through for the 24-yard touchdown. The kick was no good.

In the fourth quarter, Lorena managed to get a turnover on downs thanks to the efforts of Lucas Ragsdale, Joseph Ihry, Cameron Elston, Collin Hill and Joe Gutshall, who all put up tackles during the drive.

Generals and Kasen Taylor combined for a series of runs that culminated in an 8-yard touchdown by Taylor, bringing the score to 40-34 with 6:17 left in the game.

Lorena almost had the tide shit back in its favor when Porter snatched one of Drake’s throws and took off with what would have been a 73-yard pick six. But an offside flag on the Leopards scratched the interception away.

The Yoemen took advantage to add 5-yard scamper by Reyes and then executed the two-point conversion on a pass to Willcox.

The Leopards acted quickly, a possibility still in their grasp, as Generals hit Camden Brock with back-to-back first down bullets. Generals looped in for a two-point conversion.

Although James Webb executed the offside kick, Wilcox was right there to kill the hope for the home team.

Drake finished the night with 21 completions out of 27 attempts for 234 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. The Yoemen posted 317 yards of total offense while Lorena put 402.

Cameron got off to a fast start and didn’t let off in the first half.

Despite losing a fumble to Lorena on their first drive, the Yoemen recovered quickly when Trayjen Wilcox intercepted Jackson Generals and got Cameron on the board with a 43-yard pick six.

The Yoemen immediately capitalized on another Lorena miscue, recovering a second-down fumble. It took one play to get ahead 14-0 as Drake hit Ja’Quorius Hardman with a 30-yard touchdown pass.

The Leopards went three-and-out to start the second quarter and Cameron went on another quick scoring drive. Drake found Charlie Mayer with a 20-yard toss and two plays later dropped another one for 13-yards to Connor Jeter to set the Yoemen up in the red zone. Drake then scampered in the eight yards to put Cameron ahead 21-0.

Lorena finally gave an answer in the following drive as Kasen Taylor provided the Leopards with good field position, taking the return to the Cameron 36. After a couple of QB keepers, Jadon Porter took off on a 20-yard carry for the first down and Generals punched in the ticket with a 10-yard touchdown run.

The celebration was short-lived. Wilcox stormed down the field 99 yards to score on the following kickoff return.

Lorena made a small dent in the lead when Generals hit Porter with a short third-down pass, and the junior took off, dodging tackles for about 30 yards to make it 28-14.

In the final drive of the half, a series of penalties (including an unsportsmanlike) had the Yoemen back at 3rd-and-31. Drake once again relied on his arm, finding Wilcox with a 29-yard pass. A short run by Tavares Crittendon set up Drake for a seven-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good, sending the game to halftime with a score of 34-14.

During halftime, Lorena High School and Lorena ISD were awarded with the 3A Lone Star Cup Trophy after totaling 96 points during the 2021-22 school year.