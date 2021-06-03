Youens' no-hitter sends Bosqueville to state, 7-0

HURST — Lindsay had some Popp. Two of them, in fact.
Bosqueville doesn’t care how much pop you have, as long as Youens is our’ens.
Bosqueville’s John Youens mowed down Colton Popp, Jack Popp and the rest of the Lindsay batting order, hurling a no-hitter to propel the Bulldogs to a 7-0 win on Thursday night in the Region II-2A final at L.D. Bell’s Nathan Danford Field.
Unfazed by the pressure of a one-game playoff, Bosqueville (34-3) advances on to next week’s UIL state tournament at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond. The Bulldogs will play in the 2A state semifinals at either 4 or 7 p.m. Wednesday. It marks Bosqueville’s fourth state trip in program history after previous ventures in 2016, 2008 and 2000.
Youens ensured that all the Bulldogs had to do was scratch across a run or two. The sophomore left-hander, a Baylor commit, retired 17 straight batters after a pair of walks in the first inning. The closest thing Lindsay (28-6) had to a hit came with one down in the fourth, when Tyler Yancey struck a line drive that Bosqueville third baseman Camden Hill calmly snagged for the out.
So, what’s better — a no-hitter or a trip to state?
“Oh, trip to state. Any day of the week,” said Youens, displaying a maturity beyond his years.
Bosqueville coach David Anderson is blessed with a deep pitching staff, but he only needed one on this night.
“Oh, JY, he was on tonight. He did an excellent job,” Anderson said. “He did exactly what we asked him to do. He threw strikes, pounded the zone, let the defense work behind him. I couldn’t be more proud of him. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”
Indeed, Youens filled up the zone on his way to 10 strikeouts. He walked a pair of batters in the opening inning, but used the strikeout to retire cleanup hitter Jack Popp and then the Bulldog defense caught Logan Jenkins trying to steal third base. It seemed nearly every Bulldog defender touched the ball on the rundown, but they eventually tagged Jenkins out for the third out as the raucous Bulldog crowd clanged their cowbells and roared.
Meanwhile, at the plate, the Bulldogs proved to be grinders. They scored their first two runs of the game without needing a hit as they displayed a sharp eye and plate discipline. Youens was hit by a pitch from starter Colton Popp, then Ryder Roark and Hunter Henexson worked walks to load the bases.
That allowed Bosqueville to plate a couple with some productive outs, scoring on a Jacob Davilla groundout and a Hill sacrifice fly. The Bulldogs tacked on one more in the opening inning when Larson Hoffmeyer looped an RBI single to left, a hit that also served to chase Lindsay’s Colton Popp from the bump.
Youens made sure that 3-0 lead would feel like a K2-type hill to climb for the Knights. He painted the corners like a masterpiece artist and changed speeds beautifully to keep the Lindsay hitters off balance. After those two walks in the first, he didn’t allow another baserunner until Yancey drew a one-out, ultimately harmless walk in the seventh.
“I don’t ever worry about that guy,” Anderson said. “When he’s on the mound, I feel like we’re going to do good things. I don’t worry about them, they’re going to get in a groove and do what we ask them to do.”
Youens said he had the confidence to throw the pitches he wanted because he felt secure with the gloved guys at his back.
“I know my defense has got my back and I’ve just got to put the ball in play. When they put it in play, we make plays,” Youens said. “We’re solid, man, all-around. I would not want to play with any other people. They’ve got all my trust. All I’ve got to do is put the ball over the plate, and they’ve got me.”
Bosqueville continued to build the lead as the game progressed and the Bulldogs didn’t always need a slew of hits to score. Henexson made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the second, then the Bulldogs stretched the gap to a five-run lead in the fourth when Jayce Powers led off by reaching on a Lindsay error and eventually came around to score on a balk.
Bosqueville also scored on a Lindsay error in the sixth and a groundout in the seventh.
Roark and Hoffmeyer both went 2-for-2 to pace the Bulldogs at the dish. Speaking of two, that number was on the team’s mind after the game, as they called out, “Two more! Two more!” before their postgame huddle.
“Two more, two more,” Anderson said. “From the start of the year our goal was to get to Round Rock and to win it. We weren’t going to be satisfied with anything else. Getting down there, we’re not down there to take it, we’re down there to take over and get after it.”