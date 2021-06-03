Youens' no-hitter sends Bosqueville to state, 7-0

Youens made sure that 3-0 lead would feel like a K2-type hill to climb for the Knights. He painted the corners like a masterpiece artist and changed speeds beautifully to keep the Lindsay hitters off balance. After those two walks in the first, he didn’t allow another baserunner until Yancey drew a one-out, ultimately harmless walk in the seventh.

“I don’t ever worry about that guy,” Anderson said. “When he’s on the mound, I feel like we’re going to do good things. I don’t worry about them, they’re going to get in a groove and do what we ask them to do.”

Youens said he had the confidence to throw the pitches he wanted because he felt secure with the gloved guys at his back.

“I know my defense has got my back and I’ve just got to put the ball in play. When they put it in play, we make plays,” Youens said. “We’re solid, man, all-around. I would not want to play with any other people. They’ve got all my trust. All I’ve got to do is put the ball over the plate, and they’ve got me.”