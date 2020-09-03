Your call, bro: Caraway brothers running Robinson's offense, defense

“One of the things we’ve been stressing is we wanted to keep our staff in place,” Rubel said. “With everything else going on, we felt like we needed that continuity. Ross was in tune with the things we needed to do on offense. Across the board, our whole staff is on the same page and we try to make it simple for the kids.”

The Caraway brothers, who are less than two years apart in age, learned to depend on each other while growing up in a single-parent home with two older sisters.

Their mom, Cheryl Caraway, made sure the boys stayed active, whether it was in Boy Scouts, band or sports. In doing so, Ross and Michael learned the value of having a team.

“She did a great job of fostering our enjoyment of sports and other things outside of school,” Ross Caraway said. “When we got into athletics, I think both of us leaned on those coaches and teachers and band directors. Whenever we came out of high school, it was just natural when we went to college to go into this field.”

Ross Caraway graduated from China Spring in 1996 and went to Texas A&M. Michael followed his brother to College Station after graduating from high school in 1998. Both began their coaching careers while in college as they worked within the Aggies football program and then used those connections to get jobs at the high school level.