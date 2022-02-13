You're the boss, son: University's Lloyd partnership paying dividends

Countless little boys have dreamed of growing up to be “just like dad,” only to move out of that phase and seek to become their own man. Trey Lloyd became both.
Growing up, Lloyd witnessed firsthand the life of a basketball coach, because that’s the life his father Tarl lived. In time, he chose that profession as his own. Now he’s living his dream, not as a carbon copy of his pops but as his own man, with his own unique coaching style.
Of course, it helps that he’s got the original right by his side.
Trey coaches the University High girls’ basketball team, which will return to the playoffs Monday following a three-year absence. One of his assistant coaches is his father, who has a long, rich history on the sideline, including a stint coaching Trey during his son's days a student at University back in the 1990s.
It’s a little different vibe now, but both father and son are enjoying the ride.
“It really has been unbelievable,” Tarl said. “You have to get past the pride thing. You’re dad and son, but now he’s my boss. I try to treat him like my boss. I was talking to some people, the only time I’ll be his boss is when he comes over to the house.”
When Tarl and Trey first hooked up on a team together during Trey’s playing days, things didn’t start out quite as smoothly. Tarl came up from the Hank Iba school of coaching, and learned much at the feet of George Dupree, a well-respected former University coach. He took a hard line and sought to make an example of Trey, to show that he wasn’t about to grant his son any special treatment.
Turns out, he took the idea to the extreme.
“When I first started coaching him, these other kids better watch out, because I’m going to be hard on my son, and they’ll know that if I don’t take anything off of him I’m not going to take anything off anybody else. I started off like that,” Tarl said. “After his freshman year, my assistant coach said, ‘Coach, why are you so hard on Trey?’ And it dawned on me that I did treat him too hard.”
So, Tarl softened his stance, and the partnership grew mutually beneficial. Trey developed into a hotshot player, going on to play at McLennan Community College and Tarleton State after high school. All the while, he kept mentally filing away characteristics from all his coaches, as he knew one day he’d be the one holding the whistle and the clipboard.
Trey said he was always drawn to math, and figured it would factor into his future career. “But when you realize your calling, it comes to you,” Trey said. His father asked him to help at a basketball camp in Temple, and it was there Trey’s love of coaching was born.
“I enjoyed just working with the kids and saying, if you do this, and then they repeat it, that was it,” he said.
Tarl, 69, thought his coaching days were behind him a couple of years ago. He served as University’s boys basketball coach after Rodney Smith moved over to the head football job. He spent two seasons in that role, then shuffled off to what he figured was retirement, content to watch Trey coach while sitting in the stands with his grandkids.
Then Trey took over the University girls’ program, and he needed an assistant when one of his coaches opted to leave to enter private business. So Trey came knocking on his dad’s door.
“It’s a lot different,” Trey said. “But I know that with his knowledge of the game and the experiences that he’s had, it’s been great. It’s been easy for me, because when ... I need that extra guidance, who better can you ask than the person who actually coached you?”
Insured by Lloyds of Waco, the Lady Trojans are thriving. University’s other girls hoops assistant Tom Lyons said that the Lloyds know each other’s rhythms and speak much of the same basketball language. Trey admitted that some of his team’s plays are the same ones his dad used to draw up back at the old University High School campus off Valley Mills Drive 30 years ago.
But he’s doing his own thing, too. Tarl sees it all the time.
“Coach Lloyd has his own stuff, too, that he has taken over the years,” Tarl said. “That’s what I love. He’s not trying to be like his dad. He’s trying to do it his way. That’s what I appreciate. I like the way he does it. I probably wish that a lot of things he does, that I had done it that way. I’ve learned a lot just being around him and looking at how he does stuff, and how he trains.”
Away from school, the conversation changes. Father and son might still talk basketball, but those discussions tend to center around which NBA player went off or which college team is playing well. More often, they’re just doing the family thing.
Tarl said that he learned long ago from his friend Harry Miller, who coached at Baylor and Temple High School, to compartmentalize the coach-player and father-son relationships. Game talk stayed at the gym.
“That’s the philosophy I started. I wouldn’t bring it up unless he brought it up,” Tarl said.
Tarl said this year has “rejuvenated” his passion for working with young players. He gives a lot of credit for that to the Lady Trojans. Both men described this team as a joy to work with, and they’re looking forward to what the playoffs might bring. University has a challenging opening matchup in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs against 12th-ranked Royse City. “But I feel like, if we do what we’re supposed to do and fire on everything and cut down on our mistakes, we can knock them off,” Trey said.
How long will the father-son coaching partnership last? Neither man really knows. Tarl, who also holds down a post as University’s assistant principal, has a vision of working three more years so that he can say he worked in education for half a century. But he’s taking it “year to year.”
For now, they’re enjoying their time working together. Even as they both understand who holds veto power at the gym.
“I try not to ever tell him what to do. When he asks me I’ll tell him what I think,” Tarl said. “Even when I have a suggestion, I try not to tell him what to do. I’ll say something like, we can use this or we don’t have to use this, but I’m going to throw this in. Sometimes we use it, sometimes we don’t use it.
“That’s kind of how we handle it. But as far as working with my son, it’s unreal. I can’t think of a better head coach to work for than my son.”