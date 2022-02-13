You're the boss, son: University's Lloyd partnership paying dividends

Turns out, he took the idea to the extreme.

“When I first started coaching him, these other kids better watch out, because I’m going to be hard on my son, and they’ll know that if I don’t take anything off of him I’m not going to take anything off anybody else. I started off like that,” Tarl said. “After his freshman year, my assistant coach said, ‘Coach, why are you so hard on Trey?’ And it dawned on me that I did treat him too hard.”

So, Tarl softened his stance, and the partnership grew mutually beneficial. Trey developed into a hotshot player, going on to play at McLennan Community College and Tarleton State after high school. All the while, he kept mentally filing away characteristics from all his coaches, as he knew one day he’d be the one holding the whistle and the clipboard.

Trey said he was always drawn to math, and figured it would factor into his future career. “But when you realize your calling, it comes to you,” Trey said. His father asked him to help at a basketball camp in Temple, and it was there Trey’s love of coaching was born.

“I enjoyed just working with the kids and saying, if you do this, and then they repeat it, that was it,” he said.

