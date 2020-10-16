Zebras still earning their stripes, zip past West, 58-14

WEST — Like a finely-tuned leader of the non-existent Grandview Philharmonic Orchestra, senior quarterback Dane Jentsch ran, passed and directed the two-time Division I 3A state champion Grandview Zebras to a resounding 58-14 victory over the West Trojans Friday night.

Jentsch passed for five touchdowns, ran for another and helped his team to a 44-7 halftime lead. The Zebras improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in District 7-3A play. Grandview hasn’t lost since a mid-season stumble to Whitney in the early portion of the 2019 season and doesn’t look like it will anytime soon.

West fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play, but held Grandview in the second half with a determined effort before a packed house at Trojan Field.

“I was proud of the way we came out and responded in the third quarter,” said West head coach David Woodard. “I felt our defense played well after halftime. We still have a lot of work to do, but our ultimate goal is to make the playoffs, and after that we know anything can happen.”